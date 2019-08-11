Chico’s FAS (CHS) to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019; Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Boosted Viacom New (VIAB) Holding

Chico’s FAS Inc (NYSE:CHS) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:CHS) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Chico’s FAS Inc’s current price of $3.08 translates into 2.84% yield. Chico’s FAS Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 1.30 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Down Low-to-Mid Single Digits; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chico’s FAS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHS); 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 08/05/2018 – Selling products on @amazon drives traffic to @Chicos boutiques, says CEO; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Capex $60 Million to $70 Million; 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased Viacom Inc New (VIAB) stake by 1101.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp acquired 448,215 shares as Viacom Inc New (VIAB)’s stock rose 5.20%. The Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds 488,915 shares with $13.72 million value, up from 40,700 last quarter. Viacom Inc New now has $12.29B valuation. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 5.53M shares traded or 47.63% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 25/04/2018 – VIACOM: SEES STRONG UPFRONT PRICING; 02/04/2018 – Exclusive: CBS plans all-stock bid for Viacom below current valuation; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C; 25/04/2018 – VIACOM 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 92C, EST. 79C; 16/05/2018 – Judge halts spiraling Redstone-CBS dispute, to issue ruling Thursday; 16/05/2018 – CBS Attempting to Block Viacom Merger (Video); 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone’s endgame for CBS and Viacom is clear in this new complaint Combine the two and sell to the highest bidder. Verizon had flagged interest in Viacom as well as CBS according to sources; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger without Les Moonves; 04/04/2018 – Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 14/05/2018 – CBS sues Redstones in attempt to block merger with Viacom

Among 4 analysts covering Viacom Inc (NASDAQ:VIAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Viacom Inc had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Monday, February 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of VIAB in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 29 by Loop Capital.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Viacom Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:VIAB) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Viacom (VIAB) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Bank Of America Revisits CBS-Viacom Merger Reports – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Viacom (VIAB) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp decreased Deere & Co (Call) stake by 6,800 shares to 103,100 valued at $16.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 19,669 shares and now owns 4,133 shares. Spdr Series Trust (Call) was reduced too.

Chico's FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $363.27 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market , and Soma. It has a 47.38 P/E ratio. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $158,083 activity. Another trade for 28,700 shares valued at $100,298 was bought by Brooks Bonnie R.. 14,000 shares valued at $50,645 were bought by TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY on Thursday, June 13. Baker Gregory S had bought 2,000 shares worth $7,140 on Thursday, June 13.

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained it with “Hold” rating and $5 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Morgan Stanley.