Chico’s FAS (CHS) to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019; Aveo Pharmaceuticals (AVEO) Has 0.69 Sentiment

Chico's FAS Inc (NYSE:CHS) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:CHS) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Chico's FAS Inc's current price of $2.94 translates into 2.98% yield. Chico's FAS Inc's dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 10.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2.94. About 2.18 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500.

Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVEO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.69 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.60, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 29 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 42 sold and decreased holdings in Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc. The active investment managers in our database now own: 45.06 million shares, down from 48.91 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Aveo Pharmaceuticals Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 21 Reduced: 21 Increased: 18 New Position: 11.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $44.61 million activity.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for cancer and related diseases. The company has market cap of $106.35 million. The companyÂ’s pipeline of product candidates include Tivozanib, a vascular endothelial growth factor to optimize VEGF blockade; Ficlatuzumab, a hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) inhibitory antibody, which has completed Phase II trial that inhibits the activity of the HGF/c-Met pathway; and AV-203, an anti-ErbB3 specific monoclonal antibody that has completed a Phase I dose escalation study. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s development programs also comprise AV-380, a humanized IgG1 inhibitory monoclonal antibody for the treatment or prevention of cachexia; and the AV-353 platform for the potential treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Nea Management Company Llc holds 0.89% of its portfolio in AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for 20.90 million shares. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. owns 402,118 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.06% invested in the company for 688,431 shares. The Massachusetts-based Excalibur Management Corp has invested 0.04% in the stock. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 138,505 shares.

The stock decreased 3.23% or $0.0221 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6616. About 734,696 shares traded. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AVEO) has declined 70.30% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.30% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS has $5 highest and $4.5 lowest target. $4.75’s average target is 61.56% above currents $2.94 stock price. Chico’s FAS had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Hold” on Monday, March 11.

Chico's FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $346.76 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market , and Soma. It has a 45.23 P/E ratio. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $158,083 activity. 28,700 shares were bought by Brooks Bonnie R., worth $100,298 on Thursday, June 13. $7,140 worth of stock was bought by Baker Gregory S on Thursday, June 13. TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY bought $50,645 worth of stock.

