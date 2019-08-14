Chico’s FAS (CHS) to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019; Amerigas Partners L.P. (APU) Shorts Raised By 41.37%

Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU) had an increase of 41.37% in short interest. APU’s SI was 2.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 41.37% from 1.52 million shares previously. With 544,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Amerigas Partners L.P. (NYSE:APU)’s short sellers to cover APU’s short positions. The SI to Amerigas Partners L.P.’s float is 3.15%. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.24. About 2.85 million shares traded or 348.03% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 02/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNERS 2Q ADJ NET $222.7M, EST. $236.3M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Chico’s FAS Inc (NYSE:CHS) is expected to pay $0.09 on Sep 30, 2019. (NYSE:CHS) shareholders before Sep 13, 2019 will receive the $0.09 dividend. Chico’s FAS Inc’s current price of $3.23 translates into 2.71% yield. Chico’s FAS Inc’s dividend has Sep 16, 2019 as record date. Jun 28, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 5.90% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.23. About 2.03 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 08/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Down Low-to-Mid Single Digits; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES DOWN 5.9 PCT; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 04/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ lntimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.6 in 2018Q4.

AmeriGas Partners, L.P. through its subsidiary, AmeriGas Propane, L.P., distributes propane and related equipment and supplies in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.91 billion. It serves approximately 1.9 million residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale, and motor fuel clients in 50 states through approximately 1,900 propane distribution locations. It has a 21.35 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s propane is used for home heating, water heating, and cooking purposes; to fire furnaces, as a cutting gas, and in other process applications; as a supplemental fuel and motor fuel; and for tobacco curing, chicken brooding, crop drying, and orchard heating applications.

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 14 with “Hold”.

Chico's FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of women's private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $380.96 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the Chico's, White House Black Market , and Soma. It has a 49.69 P/E ratio. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.