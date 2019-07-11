Chico’s Fas (CHS) Stock Price Declined While Parametric Portfolio Associates Increased Its Position; Forte Capital Holding In Dollar Tree (DLTR) Was Raised

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc increased its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (CHS) by 21.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc bought 348,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.44M, up from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Chico’s Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $396.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $3.36. About 2.01 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 61.84% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Comparable Sales Down Low-to-Mid Single Digits; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $111.69. About 1.19 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board of Directors; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 21/04/2018 – DJ Dollar Tree Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DLTR); 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q Net $160.5M; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 05/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL FOUR-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. The insider TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY bought 14,000 shares worth $50,645. $100,298 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was bought by Brooks Bonnie R. on Thursday, June 13.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. The insider TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY bought 14,000 shares worth $50,645. $100,298 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was bought by Brooks Bonnie R. on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Game Technology by 35,790 shares to 246,893 shares, valued at $3.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE:AGO) by 8,952 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 258,187 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 (IWM).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.