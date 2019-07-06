Chicos Fas (CHS) Shareholder Wbi Investments Has Upped Its Position by $446,964 as Stock Value Declined; Bp Wealth Management Stake in Estee Lauder (EL) Lifted by $6.37 Million

Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 106.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 111,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 216,850 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $926,000, up from 105,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.09M market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 1.36M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 61.84% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.27% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 7km WSW of Chico, CA; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS INC – ANTICIPATES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Forever Fierce Revolution Emboldened by Chico’s Campaign Launches YouTube Channel With “Chicy Blinders” Video; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C

Bp Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Estee Lauder (EL) by 446.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc bought 38,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,231 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.82M, up from 8,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 782,417 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder to Expand Paid Parental Leave Policy to 20 Weeks Effective May; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS 99c; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 134,699 shares to 475,490 shares, valued at $25.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 9,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 351,588 shares, and cut its stake in J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares owns 3,732 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Mai Mngmt invested 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited stated it has 300,119 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 4,263 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell reported 50,653 shares stake. Murphy Capital Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Clough Capital Ptnrs Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 4,418 shares. Sarasin Prtn Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Commerce Fincl Bank holds 14,603 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pitcairn invested 0.44% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.13% or 40,351 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Planning invested in 2,580 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Da Davidson & Com stated it has 2,365 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag reported 133,814 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. Demsey John had sold 21,646 shares worth $3.24M. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP also sold $66.44M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 25. MOSS SARA E had sold 22,788 shares worth $3.42M. Shares for $14.96 million were sold by Freda Fabrizio on Thursday, February 7. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of stock or 29,366 shares. $4.12M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by O’HARE MICHAEL on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Regions Corp has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Credit Suisse Ag owns 113,695 shares. The Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) or 570,809 shares. Geode Management Lc holds 0% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 32,289 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Citadel Advsr Ltd Com holds 766,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Petrus Trust Co Lta reported 37,616 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 729,180 shares. Pinebridge Invs Lp reported 204,862 shares stake. Millennium Limited Liability Com invested in 92,391 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS).

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 207,696 shares to 33,601 shares, valued at $939,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Absolute Shs Tr by 616,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,475 shares, and cut its stake in Absolute Shs Tr (WBIA).

