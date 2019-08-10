Chicos Fas (CHS) Shareholder Coatue Management Has Lowered Its Holding by $440,476; Motco Holding in Kellogg Co. (K) Has Lifted as Stock Declined

Coatue Management Llc decreased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 77.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coatue Management Llc sold 110,119 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 32,033 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136,000, down from 142,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coatue Management Llc who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.64% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 1.30M shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in 22 Mos; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS: New Sales Channel Is Not Expected to Be Material to 2018 Results; 24/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 7km WSW of Chico, CA; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C; 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA

Motco increased its stake in Kellogg Co. (K) by 15.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motco bought 6,926 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 52,785 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.03M, up from 45,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motco who had been investing in Kellogg Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $62.18. About 1.65 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 08/05/2018 – Correction: Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg to Increase Qtrly Div by 4% to 56c in 3Q; 15/05/2018 – Workers were barred from entering and stood outside Kellogg’s plant in the central city of Maracay seeking information, union sources said; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO QTRLY U.S. SNACKS REPORTED NET SALES $762 MLN VS $795 MLN

Coatue Management Llc, which manages about $14.38 billion and $9.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 56,544 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $314.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 114.77 million shares or 4.68% less from 120.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Mgmt Group holds 0% or 377,300 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp owns 229,100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Invest has 0% invested in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 37,350 shares. Mirae Asset Invs has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Bb&T Secs Ltd Co has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Numerixs Inv Technology holds 0.05% or 82,600 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 269,989 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 121,003 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Liability Company stated it has 13,800 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 3,336 shares. Landscape Limited stated it has 0.34% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Metropolitan Life Insurance invested in 36,971 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Lc holds 0.01% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 92.31% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.13 per share. CHS’s profit will be $1.18M for 77.00 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Chico's FAS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -80.00% negative EPS growth.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $158,083 activity. On Thursday, June 13 TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY bought $50,645 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) or 14,000 shares. Shares for $100,298 were bought by Brooks Bonnie R. on Thursday, June 13.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $61.74 million activity.

Motco, which manages about $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 39,646 shares to 350 shares, valued at $43,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 227,909 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Emerging Market Etf (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv holds 0.02% or 153,571 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 72,391 shares stake. Indiana-based Old Natl Bancorp In has invested 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Shelton Capital Mgmt reported 1.08% stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital invested in 0.36% or 42,496 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust has 8,800 shares. Victory Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 3,678 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs stated it has 35,000 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Davenport Limited Liability reported 5,467 shares stake. Private Trust Company Na reported 214,340 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Limited holds 0.02% or 67,238 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 0% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 11,209 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk Corp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0.02% or 1.04 million shares.