Chicos Fas (CHS) Position Boosted by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd; Doheny Asset Management Position In Xilinx (XLNX) Was Increased

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 79.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 2,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 6,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $762,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $105.24. About 602,364 shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (CHS) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 2.02M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 4.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.63M, up from 2.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Chicos Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $496.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $0.1675 during the last trading session, reaching $4.21. About 3.95M shares traded or 47.07% up from the average. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s, Joining Nike and Sears, Turns to Amazon to Sell Its Products; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chico Fire – 03/21/2018 09:18 AM; 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Manchin: Manchin Makes Good on Wager with Toomey – Delivers Chico’s Pepperoni Rolls; 27/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend of $0.085 Per Share; 12/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – CHico – 03/12/2018 11:02 AM; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chico’s FAS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHS); 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. $7,140 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) was bought by Baker Gregory S. The insider TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY bought $50,645.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (NYSE:WTW) by 426,959 shares to 325,985 shares, valued at $6.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 103,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

More notable recent Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Chico’s FAS Stock Plummeted Wednesday – The Motley Fool” on November 28, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chico’s FAS Is A Melting Ice Cube – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Tallgrass Energy, Chico’s FAS, and Dycom Industries Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Chico’s FAS, PolyOne, and John Wiley & Sons Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chico’s Is In The Penalty Box – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 09, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold CHS shares while 56 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 105.28 million shares or 8.27% less from 114.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Texas-based Qcm Cayman Limited has invested 0.85% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 41,500 shares. Paloma Mngmt holds 0.01% or 154,985 shares in its portfolio. Lingohr & Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh has 77,165 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 148,057 shares. 400,609 are held by Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co. 185,469 are owned by Bancshares Of America De. Stifel Fin owns 10,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Wells Fargo & Mn owns 224,180 shares. United Automobile Association reported 19,485 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.4% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc owns 200,000 shares.

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Tech Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 and Beyond – Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Xilinx -1.4% as KeyBanc cuts targets on cloud FPGA delay – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why Lattice Semiconductor Can Maintain The Crazy Run – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why Xilinx (XLNX) is a Great Momentum Stock to Buy – Nasdaq” published on January 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Xilinx (XLNX) Down 11.7% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Doheny Asset Management, which manages about $245.55M and $119.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Reit (NYSE:MPW) by 35,350 shares to 122,550 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,947 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).