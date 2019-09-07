Chico’s Fas (CHS) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding as Share Price Declined; State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Lifted Stake in Texas Instrs (TXN) as Stock Value Rose

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc decreased its stake in Chico’s Fas Inc (CHS) by 18.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc sold 162,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 729,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.11M, down from 891,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Chico’s Fas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.92 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.52. About 3.87M shares traded or 41.21% up from the average. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS: New Sales Channel Is Not Expected to Be Material to 2018 Results; 08/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS’ lntimate Apparel Brand, Soma, Debuts on QVC; 08/05/2018 – In April, the parent company of Chico’s announced plans to sell products on e-commerce giant Amazon; 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 09/05/2018 – Selling its products on Amazon is driving traffic to Chico’s boutiques, said CEO and President Shelley Broader; 13/03/2018 – Chico’s Emboldens Brand, Empowers Women; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – CHP – Chico – 04/06/2018 03:55 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chico’s FAS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHS); 05/03/2018 CHICO’S FAS INC CHS.N : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $10

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 21.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company bought 846,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.72M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500.30M, up from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 2.46M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27,000 shares to 501,000 shares, valued at $21.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jetblue Airways Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 39,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in S&P Global Inc.

Analysts await Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $-0.05 earnings per share, down 200.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.05 per share.