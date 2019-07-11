Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) Forms $25.00 Double Bottom; 3 Analysts Bullish Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) formed double bottom with $23.00 target or 8.00% below today’s $25.00 share price. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (CSSEP) has $87.76 million valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 5,504 shares traded. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC had 17 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Shore Capital on Wednesday, January 23 with “Buy”. The stock of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, May 15 by Shore Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Monday, May 13. The company was maintained on Friday, January 25 by Shore Capital. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of BRW in report on Wednesday, May 22 with “Buy” rating. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, January 23 report. On Wednesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, May 14 with “Outperform”. The stock of Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 23 by Liberum Capital. See Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.06% or GBX 0.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 314.4. About 78,901 shares traded. Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Did Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Insiders Buy Up More Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Does Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC’s (LON:BRW) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 05, 2019 is yet another important article.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of 953.08 million GBP. It also offers investment management, financial planning, advisory, managed portfolio, and Brewin portfolio services, as well as custody, trade execution, and settlement services to private clients, charities, corporates, and intermediaries. It has a 17.86 P/E ratio.