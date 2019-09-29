Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) and Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) Contrasting side by side

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) and Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) compete against each other in the Broadcasting – TV sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 9 0.00 3.08M -0.40 0.00 Tribune Media Company 47 -1.14 87.91M 4.08 11.39

In table 1 we can see Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and Tribune Media Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and Tribune Media Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 32,976,445.40% -7.5% -6% Tribune Media Company 188,688,559.78% 11% 4.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 38.2% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.59% of Tribune Media Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.8% of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Tribune Media Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 12.48% 22.75% -4.82% 19.76% -7.34% 23.4% Tribune Media Company 0.15% 0.48% 0.54% 1.31% 38.34% 2.4%

For the past year Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. has stronger performance than Tribune Media Company

Summary

Tribune Media Company beats Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. produces, distributes, and licenses video content-television programming, online video content, and motion pictures. It intends to provide its video content to consumers worldwide through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. The company also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV, a digital multicast networks; Tribune Studios, a development and production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago. It owns and operates 42 local television stations. The company was formerly known as Tribune Company and changed its name to Tribune Media Company in July 2014. Tribune Media Company was founded in 1847 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.