Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Comparison side by side

Both Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) and Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) are each other’s competitor in the Broadcasting – TV industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 9 3.60 N/A -0.40 0.00 Nexstar Media Group Inc. 105 1.70 N/A 8.36 12.18

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -7.5% -6% Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0.00% 22.3% 5.6%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nexstar Media Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s potential upside is 47.03% and its consensus price target is $150.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and Nexstar Media Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.2% and 0%. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.8%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.7% of Nexstar Media Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 12.48% 22.75% -4.82% 19.76% -7.34% 23.4% Nexstar Media Group Inc. -0.78% -2.42% -11.76% 21.28% 37.62% 29.41%

For the past year Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. was less bullish than Nexstar Media Group Inc.

Summary

Nexstar Media Group Inc. beats Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. produces, distributes, and licenses video content-television programming, online video content, and motion pictures. It intends to provide its video content to consumers worldwide through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences. It also provides sales, programming, and other services through various local service agreements to 30 power television stations owned and/or operated by independent third parties. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned, operated, programmed, or provided sales and other services to 104 television stations in 62 markets in the states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin. The companyÂ’s stations reach approximately 20.8 million viewers. The company was formerly known as Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. and changed its name to Nexstar Media Group, Inc. in January 2017. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.