Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (CSSE) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Broadcasting – TV companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. has 36.4% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 69.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. has 1.6% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0.00% -3.20% -2.60% Industry Average 109.09% 19.01% 5.33%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 91.08M 83.49M 57.14

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 2.57 2.93

The potential upside of the peers is 49.65%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. -1.29% -9.1% 19.04% 3.84% 10.48% 22.21% Industry Average 1.12% 8.83% 20.01% 19.04% 37.59% 29.83%

For the past year Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. produces, distributes, and licenses video content-television programming, online video content, and motion pictures. It intends to provide its video content to consumers worldwide through television and online networks, including its online affiliate APlus.com. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Cos Cob, Connecticut. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC.