Chickasaw Capital Management Upped Position in Semgroup Cl A (SEMG) as Market Valuation Declined; As Dxp Enterprises New (DXPE) Share Value Declined, Van Berkom & Associates Lifted Position by $1.59 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (DXPE) by 3.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 41,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.32% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.52M, up from 1.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Dxp Enterprises Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.83M market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31. About 59,956 shares traded. DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) has declined 15.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DXPE News: 09/03/2018 DXP Enterprises Short-Interest Ratio Rises 40% to 9 Days; 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises Access Event Set By Stephens Inc for Mar. 27-28; 08/05/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 24C, EST. 21C; 27/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – DXP Enterprises 1Q EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – DJ DXP Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXPE); 20/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises 4Q EPS 36c; 15/03/2018 – DXP Enterprises: DXP is seeking a VP of Biz Dev to join Supply Chain Services team within the East Coast or West Coast region!; 20/03/2018 – DXP ENTERPRISES 4Q EPS 36C, EST. 7.0C; 15/05/2018 – Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Buys 1.2% of DXP Enterprises

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (SEMG) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 139,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 8.30 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.37 million, up from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $688.86 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.48% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $8.66. About 1.21 million shares traded or 34.06% up from the average. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP COMPLETES SALE OF MEXICAN ASPHALT; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 15/03/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of Mexican Asphalt Business; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP 1Q REV. $661.6M, EST. $571.5M; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP CITE DJ BASIN TO MONT BELVIEU NGL PIPELINE; 23/05/2018 – SemGroup Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys New 4.1% Position in SemGroup; 15/05/2018 – Tortoise Capital Advisors Exits Position in SemGroup

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $125.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,421 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.71 in 2018Q4.