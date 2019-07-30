Chickasaw Capital Management Upped Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Holding by $717,502; Shares Rose; Comcast New (CMCSA) Valuation Rose While Uss Investment Management LTD Upped Holding

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 423,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.21M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.11M, up from 5.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 9.84M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 11/04/2018 – MSNBC: BREAKING: Paul Ryan will not seek re-election this fall, NBC News confirms; 08/05/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War Gets Hot; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST 1Q OPER CASH FLOW $5.5B; 08/05/2018 – COMCAST – COMCAST AND SKY UNDERTAKES TO PROCURE, NO LATER THAN THREE MONTHS AFTER EFFECTIVE DATE, SKY SHALL ESTABLISH “EDITORIAL BOARD” FOR SKY NEWS; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – PARTNERSHIP WILL BE GOVERNED BY A FOUR-PERSON BOARD OF DIRECTORS, WITH TWO DIRECTORS REPRESENTING EACH OF COMCAST AND CHARTER; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 12/03/2018 – Texas Southern University Partners with Comcast to Provide Xfinity On Campus to Students; 01/05/2018 – Veritas Adds Cerner, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Sky is currently the subject of a bidding war between Fox and Comcast; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) by 0.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 21,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.94M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.96M, up from 5.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.52 million shares traded or 11.26% up from the average. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 3.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SOUTH TEXAS GATEWAY TERMINAL WILL BE CONSTRUCTED ON A 212 ACRE WATERFRONT PARCEL AT MOUTH OF CORPUS CHRISTI BAY; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – CHICAGO COMPLEX PROJECT BACKED BY A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BP PRODUCTS NORTH AMERICA; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL); 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 2.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,625 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chickasaw Mgmt holds 4.87% or 5.94M shares. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability Co reported 0.87% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 198,312 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 1.65M shares stake. Invesco Limited reported 15,255 shares stake. Raymond James Associates holds 101,463 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 44,821 are held by Heronetta Management Limited Partnership. Lpl Financial Limited owns 60,666 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation holds 0.01% or 6,480 shares. Cadence Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1.1% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 358,461 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0.03% or 3,090 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs, Korea-based fund reported 1.56M shares. Huntington State Bank reported 1,500 shares stake. 393 were reported by Parkside Fin National Bank & Trust And Trust. Wade G W & holds 19,611 shares.

