Chickasaw Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) by $2.55 Million; Eog Resources (EOG) Position Held by Inverness Counsel Llc

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 21.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 58,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 330,771 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.48 million, up from 272,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $88.57. About 5.34M shares traded or 48.14% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 25/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: EOG Resources is selling its entire British North Sea operations(Company is already the largest U.S; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 22/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Net $638.6M; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 09/05/2018 – EOG Resources at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 23; 04/05/2018 – EOG: LESS THAN 10% OF ITS U.S. OIL EXPOSED TO W. TEXAS DISCOUNT; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 48,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.39M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 86,351 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Company invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Rr Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 1.21M shares. Freestone Hldgs Limited Liability Com invested in 84,554 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Citadel Ltd stated it has 15,795 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank National Association Oh reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,725 shares. California-based Lpl Limited Co has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 158,080 shares. Ftb Advsrs reported 0% stake. Mariner Ltd Llc stated it has 0.03% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Amp Invsts Limited accumulated 4,900 shares. Van Eck Assocs, New York-based fund reported 14,535 shares. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 32,185 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Duff And Phelps accumulated 635,739 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Conning accumulated 35,155 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $140.94M for 11.13 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.83% EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 31,955 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $31.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 103,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.96M shares, and has risen its stake in Plains Gp Holdings.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $555,333 activity. Mitchell Kevin J also bought $356,409 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Automobile Association owns 737,828 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Mckinley Cap Mgmt Ltd Company Delaware has invested 1.61% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 45,920 are held by Btr Mngmt. Twin Tree Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,043 shares. Jane Street Gru Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 29,680 shares. Bedell Frazier Counseling Limited Co has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). France-based Cap Fund Mngmt Sa has invested 0% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). First Natl Bank Of Hutchinson reported 2,613 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 13,849 are held by Wendell David Associate. Norinchukin Bankshares The accumulated 110,093 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Moreover, Shelton Mngmt has 0.02% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 376 shares. Laurion Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 8,387 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.44% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 110,442 are owned by British Columbia Inv Corp.

