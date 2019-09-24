Chickasaw Capital Management Trimmed Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Position By $81.66 Million; Bronson Point Management Boosted Its Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) stake by 33.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.99M shares as Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL)’s stock rose 24.57%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 3.94 million shares with $161.93M value, down from 5.94 million last quarter. Buckeye Partners Lp now has $6.33B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $41.1. About 1.55 million shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS ~$80M EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Net $112.4M; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Does Not Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling

Bronson Point Management Llc increased Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bronson Point Management Llc acquired 30,000 shares as Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)’s stock rose 2.03%. The Bronson Point Management Llc holds 80,000 shares with $8.72M value, up from 50,000 last quarter. Diamondback Energy Inc now has $16.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $98.29. About 1.82M shares traded or 9.38% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 22.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE; 24/05/2018 – Diamondback Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D; 24/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy Names Melanie Trent Independent Director; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.64, EST. $1.59; 10/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY SAYS 1Q PRODUCTION WAS UP 10% Q/Q; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update

Among 7 analysts covering Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Diamondback Energy has $17100 highest and $11800 lowest target. $144.88’s average target is 47.40% above currents $98.29 stock price. Diamondback Energy had 18 analyst reports since April 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Wells Fargo. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Thursday, August 22 with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $17100 target in Monday, August 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital given on Thursday, June 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Morgan Stanley. As per Wednesday, August 14, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 41 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 153.93 million shares or 1.82% less from 156.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 3,551 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank accumulated 104,802 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 3,809 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 2,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP reported 5,520 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company reported 98,294 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 0.02% or 20,555 shares. Bancorp reported 11,261 shares stake. Invesco Ltd has 0.04% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 1.69 million shares. Ww Asset reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Macquarie Group Limited invested in 0.05% or 246,181 shares. Anchor Bolt Lp stated it has 0.32% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 6,000 shares. D E Shaw And Incorporated reported 0% stake. Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 76 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $399,968 activity. Stice Travis D. also bought $399,968 worth of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) on Friday, August 9.

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “We Think Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Consumer Products – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on September 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “A Big Risk Premium Could Stay in the Oil Market for Years: 4 Stocks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Buckeye Bahamas Hub (BBH) Resumes Full Operations – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buckeye Partners (BPL) Announces Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Buckeye Partners: Don’t Get Tricked Chasing This 7% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “These 2 Energy Stocks Could Be the Next Big-Time Buyout Recipients – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilton Cap Mgmt Lc owns 575 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bancorporation Of America De invested in 4.19M shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kayne Anderson Cap Advisors Limited Partnership holds 3.07% or 4.99 million shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Captrust accumulated 0.03% or 18,159 shares. Barclays Plc invested in 2.81M shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Manhattan Communications reported 1,350 shares stake. First Republic Inv reported 0.01% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 556 are owned by Kings Point Management. Arrow Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Duff Phelps Mgmt Commerce accumulated 0.05% or 80,000 shares. Mathes Inc invested in 8,050 shares. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 8,570 shares stake. Castleark Ltd has 75,771 shares. Susquehanna Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership reported 144,382 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Buckeye Partners has $41.5000 highest and $41.5000 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 0.97% above currents $41.1 stock price. Buckeye Partners had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) on Wednesday, May 15 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, May 13 to “Hold”.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) stake by 8,083 shares to 957,463 valued at $65.88 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Plains All American Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) stake by 1.57 million shares and now owns 9.78M shares. Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) was raised too.

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.43 million for 16.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.