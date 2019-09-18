Chickasaw Capital Management Stake in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Cut as Stock Rose; Awm Investment Company Decreased Ceva (CEVA) Position by $6.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Ceva Inc. (CEVA) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 254,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.57% . The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69M, down from 734,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Ceva Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $708.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $32.27. About 52,404 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 16/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP RAISED TO B1 FROM Caa2 BY MOODY’S, OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ceva Group Plc’s Corporate Family Rating (“Cfr”) To B1; Stable Outlook; 18/05/2018 – Ceva at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 09/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS SAYS OBJECTIVE OF THE IPO IS TO ACCELERATE THE EXECUTION OF THE COMPANY’S GROWTH AND MARGIN EXPANSION STRATEGY BY STRENGTHENING THE BALANCE SHEET; 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES IPO ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AND SETS PRICE RANGE AT CHF 27.50 TO CHF 52.50 PER SHARE; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA HOLDINGS LLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 11/05/2018 – Ceva Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 18; 20/04/2018 – CMA CGM SAYS BUYING AROUND 25 PCT OF CEVA LOGISTICS; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CEVA Group ‘B-‘ Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – EQS-News: CEVA Logistics AG: CEVA and IMS Worldwide enter strategic alliance for Foreign Trade Zone services in the USA

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 81,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.31M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $114.20M, down from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.07. About 570,182 shares traded or 37.44% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 earnings per share, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.90M for 15.12 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. 613 Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares with value of $31,944 were bought by Bairrington Phillip David.

Analysts await CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, down 75.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CEVA’s profit will be $658,950 for 268.92 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by CEVA, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.