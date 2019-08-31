Chickasaw Capital Management Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Lowered by $2.55 Million; Grand Jean Capital Management Lowered Its Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (WFC) Position as Stock Rose

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (WFC) by 7.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc sold 6,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 85,295 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.12 million, down from 92,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Reports Higher Earnings; 14/05/2018 – Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman is betting against Canadian financials, Deutsche Bank and Wells Fargo; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE IS NO QUESTION MCLANE CO MARGINS HAVE BEEN SQUEEZED; 26/04/2018 – BWX Technologies at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 16/03/2018 – BROADCOM LTD AVGO.O : WELLS FARGO RESUMES COVERAGE WITH MARKET PERFORM; $260.00 TARGET PRICE; 20/04/2018 – OCC AND CFPB ANNOUNCE WELLS FARGO PENALTY IN FRIDAY STATEMENT; 22/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Struggles to Meet an Enforcement-Action Deadline; 12/04/2018 – CAI Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/04/2018 – WITHIN WHOLESALE DIVISION, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES TOLD STAFF OF SEVERAL DOZEN LAYOFFS IN ITS MARKETS DIVISION – WSJ, CITING

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 48,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.39M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 441,102 shares traded or 16.15% up from the average. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Adds Pfizer, Exits Phillips 66; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE, A JV OWNED 75 PCT BY CO AND 25 PCT BY ANDEAVOR WILL OWN PIPELINE SYSTEM; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $271.13 million for 11.45 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $518,636 activity. 7,349 Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) shares with value of $356,409 were bought by Mitchell Kevin J.

