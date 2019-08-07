Chickasaw Capital Management Maintains Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP); Timucuan Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Hd Supply Holdings (HDS)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 182,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.45M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.18M, up from 2.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.15. About 419,356 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 5c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 140,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 2.65 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.37 million, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.55. About 250,756 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Competitive Advantage Analyzed – Seeking Alpha” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: This Compounder Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Not All High Yield Is Risky: Magellan Midstream Partners Is A Strong Buy With 30% Upside – Seeking Alpha” on October 31, 2018. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: A Blue-Chip MLP With A 6.5% Yield And Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Results Not As Bad As The Market Thinks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 14,381 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Incorporated Ct holds 0.38% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 178,156 shares. Finance Advisory Service has 0.05% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Trustmark Financial Bank Trust Department owns 4,500 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0.02% or 878,036 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 4,830 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.11% stake. Ohio-based Sequoia Fin Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Groesbeck Corporation Nj holds 0.76% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 16,547 shares. Petrus Trust Lta invested in 2.68% or 228,400 shares. Miller Howard Investments reported 1.25 million shares. Mycio Wealth Prtn Limited holds 20,758 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. River Road Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 586,750 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Oh stated it has 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp has 0.08% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,789 shares.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 2.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,625 shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 612,667 shares stake. Tiedemann owns 16,585 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Jana Prns Lc has 11.33% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 2.74 million shares. Phocas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 10,870 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Pnc Fin Grp Inc holds 0% or 35,291 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Regions Fincl has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 3,433 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Sasco Cap Ct stated it has 3.18% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 221,552 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 645,000 are owned by Marathon Prtn Equity Management Limited Liability Com. Melvin Capital Mgmt L P, a New York-based fund reported 900,000 shares. Df Dent & has 0.05% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 60,321 shares. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 6,236 shares.