Chickasaw Capital Management Lowered Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) by $2.55 Million as Stock Declined; Linden Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) as Stock Value Declined

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 48,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.39 million, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 103,807 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – GRAY OAK PIPELINE SECOND OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE AT 3 P.M. CDT ON APRIL 26, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS – RECEIVED SUFFICIENT BINDING COMMITMENTS ON AN INITIAL OPEN SEASON TO PROCEED WITH CONSTRUCTION OF GRAY OAK PIPELINE SYSTEM; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 13/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP PSXP.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $60; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct Gray Oak West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery

Linden Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (IRWD) by 44.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linden Advisors Lp sold 56,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 71,674 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $970,000, down from 128,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linden Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 1.66M shares traded or 19.82% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 36.78% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.21% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 14/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS URGES HOLDERS TO VOTE FOR CO. NOMINEES; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA URGES IRWD HOLDERS TO ELECT DENNER, REPEAL NEW BYLAWS; 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital: Plan to Separate Ironwood’s R&D Programs From Comml Business ‘Good First Step Toward Creating Shareholder Value’; 01/05/2018 – SARISSA FILES PRELIMINARY IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROXY; 02/04/2018 – Ironwood Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – IRWD SEES 2 INDEPENDENT, PUBLICLY TRADED COS. POST SEPARATION; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES 1Q 2018 INVESTOR UPDATE; 14/05/2018 – lronwood Pharmaceuticals Sends Letter to Shareholders Highlighting Director Nominees; 02/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Shareholders

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Flagging Into Earnings Barrage – Seeking Alpha” on July 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Phillips 66 Partners Looks Set For Another Great Year – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Phillips 66 Partners LP to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Energy Transfer Teams Up With Phillips 66 Partners In Louisiana – Seeking Alpha” published on January 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $149.92M for 10.93 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 4,900 shares stake. 263,419 are owned by Cadence Lc. Castleark Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.25% or 125,699 shares. Freestone Holding owns 84,554 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Parametric Port Assoc Lc invested in 0% or 29,707 shares. Parkside Fincl Retail Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 13,765 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 9,332 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 418,750 shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Advisory Rech accumulated 1.64% or 1.62M shares. Lpl Fincl Lc, a California-based fund reported 8,171 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). 13,531 were accumulated by Creative Planning. 2,000 are held by Winslow Evans Crocker. Moreover, Eagle Ltd Co has 0.35% invested in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 184,192 shares to 13.61 million shares, valued at $390.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.51 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $486,692 activity.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Provides Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Investor Update – Business Wire” on February 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals misses by $0.03, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 12, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Insider Weekends: President Of New Spinoff Purchases $4 Million Worth Of Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.