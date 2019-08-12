Chickasaw Capital Management Lowered Mplx LP (MPLX) Stake by $27.60 Million as Market Value Declined; Cibc World Markets Position In Dover Com (DOV) Was Has Lifted

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Dover Corp Com (DOV) by 693.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 177,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 202,602 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.00M, up from 25,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Dover Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $90.09. About 530,974 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 Dover Microsystems Expands Team; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 02/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB-‘ Rtg To CHF-Dover, LLC 2018A&B Rev Bds; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 16/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Investigation into two untimely deaths in Dover; 12/04/2018 – Dover Microsystems Brings Secure Silicon IP to DesignShare; 04/05/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – EXCLUDING APERGY, CO SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 4% TO 5%, WHICH IS COMPRISED OF ORGANIC GROWTH OF 3% TO 4%; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 862,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 5.90 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.15 million, down from 6.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.08. About 1.36 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce a Constituent Change to The Cushing® 30 MLP Index – PRNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Stocks Offer a High Forward Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Opportunity In The Energy Midstream Is Hard To Ignore (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen And Steers holds 0.13% or 1.37M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corp reported 984,636 shares. Raymond James Na has 9,247 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Homrich & Berg has invested 0.02% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush & Communications has invested 0.21% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 283,537 are owned by Heronetta Management Lp. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation stated it has 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 109 shares. 11,512 are held by Ghp Investment Advisors. Country Club Trust Na holds 0.05% or 13,944 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Starr Intll Inc holds 2% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 152,600 shares. Shikiar Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.95% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Signaturefd Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 5,700 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 6,951 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.65 million activity. 36,630 shares were bought by SANDMAN DAN D, worth $998,534 on Wednesday, August 7. Heminger Gary R. bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16 million.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 961,533 shares to 32.09M shares, valued at $493.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 31,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC).

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 47,537 shares to 123,430 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microchip Technology Inc Com (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,165 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,439 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc Shs Cl A (NYSE:AON).