Chickasaw Capital Management Lifted Oneok (OKE) Holding By $549,644; LEONS FURNITURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (LEFUF) Shorts Down By 0.58%

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Oneok Inc (OKE) stake by 0.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc acquired 8,083 shares as Oneok Inc (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 957,463 shares with $65.88M value, up from 949,380 last quarter. Oneok Inc now has $31.47 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.2. About 2.05 million shares traded or 3.00% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N -ONEOK NATURAL GAS PIPELINES OPERATING NORMALLY; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers

LEONS FURNITURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) had a decrease of 0.58% in short interest. LEFUF’s SI was 17,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.58% from 17,100 shares previously. With 1,000 avg volume, 17 days are for LEONS FURNITURE LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:LEFUF)’s short sellers to cover LEFUF’s short positions. It closed at $11.38 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Leon's Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Leon’s Is Making Canadians (And Investors Like Me) Very Comfortable – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2017.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of furniture, appliances, and home electronics in Canada. The company has market cap of $931.13 million. The firm sells a range of home furniture, mattresses, appliances, and electronics, as well as acts as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies under the Leon's, The Brick, The Brick Mattress Store, and The Brick Outlet banners. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services.

