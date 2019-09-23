Chickasaw Capital Management Lifted Its Targa Resources (TRGP) Stake; Capital International Investors Raised Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Holding By $233.07 Million

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) stake by 20.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc acquired 1.05M shares as Targa Resources Corp (TRGP)’s stock declined 2.41%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 6.13M shares with $240.65M value, up from 5.08 million last quarter. Targa Resources Corp now has $9.65B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $41.44. About 2.67M shares traded or 11.03% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 29/05/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 03/04/2018 – KP Engineering Announces Completion of Cryogenic Gas Plant for Targa Re

Capital International Investors increased Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI) stake by 2149.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Capital International Investors acquired 9.32M shares as Allegheny Technologies Inc (ATI)’s stock declined 10.19%. The Capital International Investors holds 9.76 million shares with $245.87 million value, up from 433,758 last quarter. Allegheny Technologies Inc now has $2.58 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 1.90M shares traded or 16.37% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies Volume Jumps Almost Six Times Average; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Profit Boosted by A&T Stainless JV Sale; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 22/03/2018 – Allegheny Technologies: Forging Expansion Self Funded, for About $95 Million; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Allegheny Technologies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATI); 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Files For Exclusion From Tariffs For JV Formed With China-based Company — MarketWatch

Among 4 analysts covering Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allegheny Technologies has $40 highest and $2700 lowest target. $30.25’s average target is 48.14% above currents $20.42 stock price. Allegheny Technologies had 7 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, May 6 by Buckingham Research. On Thursday, April 18 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ATI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 129.90 million shares or 1.66% less from 132.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Us Bancshares De accumulated 45,035 shares. 8,001 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.31% or 1.34 million shares. Valley National Advisers holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company reported 0.06% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). Paradigm Cap Ny has 0.21% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 90,150 shares. Sasco Ct has invested 3.58% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI). State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 37,300 shares. Susquehanna Llp reported 231,874 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp owns 842 shares. Frontier Mngmt holds 1.36% or 7.14M shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Tru Co reported 20 shares. Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt Incorporated owns 0.04% invested in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) for 8,689 shares. Regions Financial holds 0.01% in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) or 32,688 shares.

Capital International Investors decreased Ceridian Hcm Holding Inc stake by 50,128 shares to 700,000 valued at $35.14M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) stake by 2.97 million shares and now owns 6.13M shares. Nielsen Holdings Plc was reduced too.

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $295,388 activity. $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by BALL M LEROY. WETHERBEE ROBERT S also bought $91,800 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares. The insider Kramer Kevin B bought 2,500 shares worth $44,208. Powers Elizabeth C also bought $36,340 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares. Harris Timothy J also bought $51,620 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on Wednesday, August 14. Davis Elliot S bought $35,060 worth of stock.

Among 4 analysts covering Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Targa Resources has $57 highest and $4400 lowest target. $48.25’s average target is 16.43% above currents $41.44 stock price. Targa Resources had 9 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $57 target in Monday, June 24 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $4400 target in Thursday, August 15 report. The stock of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, August 28. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, September 10 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold TRGP shares while 116 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 214.74 million shares or 5.97% more from 202.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvw Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 5,925 shares. 13,200 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs. Baillie Gifford & invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Lpl Lc has 0% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 33,064 shares. 1,855 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. Lakeview Cap Partners Ltd Llc owns 0.16% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 7,038 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 38 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Financial Architects holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 1,155 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 2,421 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Brookfield Asset Mgmt has 0.77% invested in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Texas-based Fiduciary Financial Svcs Of The Southwest Tx has invested 0.1% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) for 12,233 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jennison Assocs Limited Co stated it has 2.04 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.