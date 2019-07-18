Chickasaw Capital Management Lifted Its Position in Oneok (OKE) by $15.91 Million as Stock Value Rose; Prince Street Capital Management Increases Holding in Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB)

Prince Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 122.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prince Street Capital Management Llc bought 148,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 269,856 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28 million, up from 121,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prince Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $125.92. About 388,907 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 14.95% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER NET PROFIT 47.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS NET PROFIT OF 39.90 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO; 26/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit rates, loans set to get costlier too; 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Statement Of Debt Securities/Ncds For Period Ended March 2018; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q PROVISIONS 1.8B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 05/03/2018 Indian mortgage lender HDFC raises $291 mln from share sale; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s MedGenome raises funds from HDFC group firms – Mint; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 230,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The hedge fund held 949,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.31M, up from 718,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $69.64. About 1.94 million shares traded or 0.72% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 16/03/2018 – Oneok Inc Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 862,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP).

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Occidental eyes stake sale in Anadarko’s Western Midstream – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Super-Cheap High-Yield Stock Could Have Enormous Upside – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Dividend Stocks Ideal for Retirees – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Final Trades – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). 394 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Castleark Mngmt Ltd reported 28,694 shares stake. 4,978 were reported by Saratoga Rech & Investment Mgmt. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 117,291 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Rech accumulated 399,424 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Sasco Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 816,125 shares. Voya Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.05% or 291,181 shares in its portfolio. Horan Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 50 shares. Hudock Capital Group Llc reported 2 shares. 65,545 were reported by Nomura Asset. Hanseatic Mgmt holds 0.02% or 297 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.06% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp owns 236,352 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 1.11 million shares or 0.12% of its portfolio.

More notable recent HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Indian Stocks to Buy to Profit From the World’s Fastest-Growing Economy – The Motley Fool” on January 07, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Stitch Fix, Westpac Banking, and HDFC Bank Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Is India’s 7.3% Growth Worth An Investment? – Benzinga” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why HDFC Bank Limited Stock Jumped 11.6% in March – The Motley Fool” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Financial Stocks to Buy With the Market at All-Time Highs – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

Prince Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.36B and $243.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 448,500 shares to 192,000 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Compania De Minas Buenaventu (NYSE:BVN) by 213,981 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 485,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (EEM).