Chickasaw Capital Management Lifted By $717,502 Its Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Position; Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Trimmed By $661,760 Its Mastercard (MA) Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) stake by 0.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc acquired 21,103 shares as Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL)’s stock rose 24.57%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 5.94 million shares with $201.96 million value, up from 5.92 million last quarter. Buckeye Partners Lp now has $6.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 1.41 million shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q Rev $1.18B; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – BELIEVES Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE ALONG ALTOONA TO PITTSBURGH SECTION WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT ORIGINAL PROJECT COSTS/TIMELINE; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS – DECISION TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE COMES IN LIGHT OF RECOMMENDED DECISION BY PUC’S ADMINISTRATIVE LAW JUDGE; 24/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P. Announces Agreement to Construct South Texas Gateway Terminal; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased Mastercard Inc (MA) stake by 39.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,816 shares as Mastercard Inc (MA)’s stock rose 9.46%. The Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc holds 4,239 shares with $998,000 value, down from 7,055 last quarter. Mastercard Inc now has $282.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 2.60M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q NET REV. $3.58B, EST. $3.25B; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 28/03/2018 – Investors’ Soapbox: Bitcoin Can’t Take a Bite Out of Visa, Mastercard — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/03/2018 – Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) stake by 48,997 shares to 2.40 million valued at $125.39 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) stake by 690,003 shares and now owns 68,421 shares. Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) was reduced too.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buckeye’s Laurel pipeline to start two-way flows October 1 – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Settlement may allow Midwest refiners to transfer fuel eastward – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on August 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Trafigura and Buckeye Receive First Deliveries of Crude Oil From New Permian Pipeline Construction – GlobeNewswire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tallgrass Energy: Take-Private Bid Highlights Continued Private Equity Interest In Midstream – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Buckeye Partners has $41.5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $39.75’s average target is -3.12% below currents $41.03 stock price. Buckeye Partners had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Monday, May 13 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was initiated by Mizuho. UBS downgraded Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) on Wednesday, May 15 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was upgraded by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh owns 8,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl accumulated 0.05% or 763,000 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Live Your Vision Ltd holds 0% or 160 shares. 44,821 were accumulated by Heronetta Management L P. Invesco Limited owns 15,255 shares. First Republic Inv Inc owns 0.01% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 39,598 shares. 49,208 were reported by Moors And Cabot. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 5,399 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Driehaus Cap Llc reported 77,390 shares. Stifel Finance has 136,573 shares. Salient Advisors Limited, Texas-based fund reported 17,918 shares. Westwood Gru Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 130,697 shares. Kayne Anderson Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 3.87% or 7.98M shares.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.03B for 34.82 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain, a California-based fund reported 1,363 shares. Cookson Peirce accumulated 0.36% or 18,006 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 17,893 shares. Donaldson Mgmt Lc reported 1,441 shares. 780 are owned by First Interstate Bancshares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Com owns 356,740 shares or 1.99% of their US portfolio. Adell Harriman Carpenter owns 0% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 21,549 shares. Utd Inc (D B A Uas Asset Management) owns 14,265 shares or 1.52% of their US portfolio. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Lp has 309,848 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated accumulated 2.20 million shares or 1.47% of the stock. Autus Asset Management Limited Liability holds 2.5% or 64,456 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Gru Nv owns 173,186 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Com reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,600 are owned by E&G Advisors L P. Invest Svcs Of America has invested 0.05% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBSH) stake by 5,782 shares to 73,407 valued at $4.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) stake by 23,277 shares and now owns 38,004 shares. Vanguard Mid (VOE) was raised too.

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like Mastercard Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:MA) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Mastercard vs. PayPal – The Motley Fool” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Mastercard Bought A Payments Company For $3.2B – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Mastercard: The Dip Represents A Potential Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Among 14 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 14 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Mastercard has $32400 highest and $235 lowest target. $279.64’s average target is -0.61% below currents $281.37 stock price. Mastercard had 23 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, July 10. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, July 31 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $27400 target in Wednesday, May 1 report. The stock of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Stephens. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $30000 target in Thursday, July 18 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of MA in report on Monday, May 6 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, August 1. Raymond James maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) rating on Friday, April 26. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $27800 target. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.66 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock.