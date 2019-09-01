Chickasaw Capital Management Increases Holding in Oneok (OKE); Atricure (ATRC) Shareholder First Light Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $1.34 Million as Share Price Rose

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 32.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 230,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 949,380 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.31M, up from 718,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $71.28. About 1.87 million shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 02/05/2018 – OKE DOESN’T EXPECT FERC TAX CHANGE TO ‘MATERIALLY’ IMPACT CO; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 17/04/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL STARTS WITH NEUTRAL, $60 TARGET PRICE; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62

First Light Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc sold 51,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 914,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.49M, down from 965,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 428,498 shares traded or 102.57% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Rev $47M; 31/05/2018 – AtriCure at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.30 million shares to 5.08 million shares, valued at $211.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 862,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp Tn invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Weatherly Asset LP invested in 3,459 shares. Karpas Strategies Llc, New York-based fund reported 80,474 shares. Brown Advisory has 0% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Bp Public Limited accumulated 44,000 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Com reported 2.32% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Westwood Holding Group Inc Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 82,883 shares. 103,335 were reported by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Com. Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 0.63% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 12,980 shares. Ameritas Invest has invested 0.04% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Company holds 0.19% or 3.13 million shares. Summit Financial Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 67,618 shares. Nomura Hldgs invested in 32,368 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Advisory reported 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

