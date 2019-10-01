Chickasaw Capital Management Increased Targa Resources (TRGP) Stake by $40.94 Million; Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) Position Raised by Hrt Financial Llc

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.05M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The hedge fund held 6.13 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $240.65M, up from 5.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.78. About 726,504 shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 23/05/2018 – SNMP, TARGA MERGE 50% STAKES IN LINE/SITE FOR CARNERO JV; 03/05/2018 – Targa Resources 1Q Rev $2.46B; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q REV. $2.46B, EST. $2.45B; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES- TOTAL NET GROWTH CAPEX RELATED TO FALCON AND PEREGRINE PLANTS,PIPELINE SYSTEM IS ABOUT $500 MLN ; ABOUT $200 MLN EXPECTED TO BE SPENT IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2,455.6 MLN VS $2,112.6 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl; 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TARGA CEO SAYS GAS FLARING COULD INCREASE IN PERMIAN BASIN

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 313.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 30,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 40,815 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.01 million, up from 9,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $131.15. About 1.91M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500.

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 115,801 shares to 137,395 shares, valued at $40.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 20,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,085 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,992 were accumulated by White Pine Capital Ltd Llc. 2,872 are owned by Trustmark Financial Bank Department. C M Bidwell Associates accumulated 15 shares. Klingenstein Fields & Ltd Liability Corporation reported 131,985 shares stake. 7,845 were accumulated by Regions Fincl Corp. Twin Cap Management reported 11,325 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Us Bancorporation De owns 218,656 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company owns 1.51M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ima Wealth stated it has 41 shares. Amp Investors has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). 749,005 are owned by Silvercrest Asset Grp Ltd Liability Company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Aqr Capital holds 0.01% or 58,169 shares in its portfolio. Alpine Woods Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,206 shares.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 37,187 shares to 2.61M shares, valued at $166.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P by 558,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.98M shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL).

