Chickasaw Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) as Valuation Rose; Wunderlich Securities Has Lifted B. Riley Wealth Management (SPLK) Holding by $1.35 Million

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (SPLK) by 153.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 10,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 17,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25 million, up from 7,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $114.72. About 763,830 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK 1Q REV. $311.6M, EST. $297.5M; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss $118.5M; 12/04/2018 – Nexthink Announces Integration With Splunk; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 09/04/2018 – Splunk Closes Acquisition Of Phantom; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Sees 2Q Rev $356M-$358M; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 06/03/2018 – Splunk Named in the Leaders Category of the IDC MarketScape Asia/Pacific Big Data and Analytics Platform 2017 Vendor Analysis; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.57 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 9.78 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.25 million, up from 8.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $20.14. About 1.15M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regions accumulated 2,725 shares. Blair William And Il reported 0.17% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Two Sigma Secs Limited Com invested in 2,717 shares. Stanley owns 2,236 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability Company reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Inc has 0.02% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Covington Mgmt accumulated 0% or 50 shares. Commerce Comml Bank holds 0% or 3,375 shares in its portfolio. Assetmark owns 265 shares. Baillie Gifford And invested in 332,864 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Baystate Wealth Limited Co stated it has 0% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Juncture Wealth Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,286 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs holds 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) or 5,920 shares. Halsey Inc Ct stated it has 44,095 shares. Winfield Associate Inc stated it has 0.87% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (VEA) by 14,649 shares to 67,621 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (IVV) by 1,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,159 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (IDV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold PAA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 341.63 million shares or 4.73% more from 326.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commerce Natl Bank reported 10,368 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd invested in 3.01M shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Ameritas Investment Prns invested in 0.07% or 67,300 shares. Rr Advsr Ltd Liability invested 5.91% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp reported 88,197 shares stake. Massachusetts Ser Company Ma has 1.22M shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 455,611 shares. Somerset Group Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 20,000 shares. Fayez Sarofim And invested in 3.62 million shares or 0.46% of the stock. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards has 0% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) for 500 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.12% in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). 80 were reported by Highlander Capital Mngmt Limited Company. Harvest Fund Advisors Lc has 39.64M shares for 9.6% of their portfolio. Regent Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 17,200 shares or 0.14% of the stock.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 257,420 shares to 11.49M shares, valued at $331.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 669,866 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31.42M shares, and cut its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP).

