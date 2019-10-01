Chickasaw Capital Management Increased Its Position in Oneok (OKE) by $549,644 as Market Valuation Rose; Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Position Maintained by Fir Tree Inc

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 8,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The hedge fund held 957,463 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.88M, up from 949,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $73.27. About 561,581 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 232.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 2.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.96M, up from 871,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $14.76. About 593,763 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 23/04/2018 – Shaner Hotels Wins 16 Select-Service & Extended-Stay Awards; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPARABLE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR GROWS 3.7%; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 1.99M shares to 3.94 million shares, valued at $161.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semgroup Corp Cl A (NYSE:SEMG) by 1.40M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1.

