Chickasaw Capital Management Increased By $10.13 Million Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake; Oz Management LP Has Boosted By $23.76 Million Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake

Oz Management Lp increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 65.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp acquired 456,882 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Oz Management Lp holds 1.16 million shares with $60.74M value, up from 701,366 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $17.86B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 4.68M shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CENTENE CORP – RAVI IKA WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE AS CEO OF RXADVANCE (ADDS DROPPED WORDS ‘OF RXADVANCE); 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Net $338M; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene cuts 2018 forecast after delays in closing Fidelis acquisition; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 4.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc acquired 1.01 million shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock declined 13.36%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 23.54M shares with $237.56M value, up from 22.53M last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $4.10 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.41. About 1.83 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 17; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 29/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Mizuho Energy Summit Apr 9; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC)

Among 3 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. EnLink Midstream has $13 highest and $1000 lowest target. $11.75’s average target is 39.71% above currents $8.41 stock price. EnLink Midstream had 10 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, September 9. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) earned “Neutral” rating by Mitsubishi UFJ on Thursday, August 8. Jefferies downgraded EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on Monday, April 15 to “Hold” rating.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased Western Midstream Partners Lp stake by 898,070 shares to 8.41 million valued at $258.77 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) stake by 81,166 shares and now owns 2.31 million shares. Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) was reduced too.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MLP Insights: Q3 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EnLink CEO Talks Strategy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 14, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “WellCare to divest health plans before Centene merger – St. Louis Business Journal” published on September 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Centene and WellCare Announce Agreement Between WellCare and Anthem, Inc., to Divest Missouri and Nebraska Medicaid Plans – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Centene (CNC), WellCare (WCG) Gain State Insurance Department Approvals for Merger – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Centene (NYSE:CNC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Centene has $7500 highest and $6200 lowest target. $64.33’s average target is 49.02% above currents $43.17 stock price. Centene had 9 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Thursday, September 26 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) on Friday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The company was upgraded on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.84, from 4.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 79 investors sold CNC shares while 188 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 383.18 million shares or 46.68% less from 718.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Destination Wealth has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 414 shares. 290 were accumulated by Shine Invest Advisory. Westpac Banking Corporation owns 28,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 100,847 shares. National Pension invested 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Whittier Trust has 2,112 shares. Somerset Tru owns 15,612 shares. Kbc Group Nv owns 55,870 shares. Leavell Investment Management stated it has 16,084 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com owns 295,877 shares. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 1.06 million shares. Frontier Investment Management holds 0.02% or 6,940 shares in its portfolio. Virtu Finance Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 13,581 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. also bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares.