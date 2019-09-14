Chickasaw Capital Management Holds Position in Williams Cos (WMB); Lyon William Homes (WLH) Shareholder Sg Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $4.23 Million

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 8.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.18M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 14.79 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $414.72M, up from 13.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $24.7. About 5.92 million shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO: FERC TAX POLICY TO BE DISCUSSED AT ANALYST DAY; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COO MIKE DUNN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY; 12/04/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP – TRANSCO HAS FILED APPLICATION WITH FERC SEEKING AUTHORIZATION FOR ITS SOUTHEASTERN TRAIL EXPANSION PROJECT; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 30/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS WILLIAMS COS. AT ‘BB+’; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/04/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Analyst Day Set for May 17; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 36.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 235,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 408,295 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, down from 643,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $736.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 456,444 shares traded or 25.44% up from the average. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q OPER REV. $373.4M, EST. $325.0M; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – QTRLY NEW HOME DELIVERIES OF 740 HOMES, UP 48%; 08/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON 1Q NET ORDERS +28%; 14/05/2018 – William Lyon Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) by 1.99M shares to 3.94M shares, valued at $161.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 569,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.39M shares, and cut its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. 10,000 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares with value of $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D. 4,000 shares were bought by Wilson Terrance Lane, worth $94,400 on Thursday, August 8. ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold WMB shares while 206 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.82% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proffitt Goodson owns 3,399 shares. Hamlin Management Limited Company holds 1.85% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) for 1.54M shares. Lenox Wealth owns 169 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Massmutual Tru Comm Fsb Adv has invested 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Glenview Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7.34 million shares or 1.86% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advisors reported 45,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 10,762 were accumulated by Allen Ltd Liability Corp. 1,599 were accumulated by Whittier Of Nevada. Hm Payson has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Washington Co holds 0.04% or 25,352 shares in its portfolio. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Com reported 16,200 shares. Patten & Patten Tn has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Oppenheimer stated it has 79,950 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 98,890 shares. Creative Planning reported 84,665 shares stake.

Analysts await William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 63.24% or $0.43 from last year’s $0.68 per share. WLH’s profit will be $9.46M for 19.46 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by William Lyon Homes for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Myriad Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 151,818 shares to 501,818 shares, valued at $13.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 78,823 shares in the quarter, for a total of 933,965 shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).