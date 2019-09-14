Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) as Stock Value Rose; Rr Partners LP Has Increased Meritage Homes (MTH) Stake

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $68.86. About 582,233 shares traded or 12.22% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 14/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Meritage Homes Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C; 19/04/2018 – FTC: 20181034: Meritage Co-Investors LLC SERIES 3; Michael Bjerke; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 28/05/2018 – Meritage Homes to Donate Brand New Mortgage-Free Home to Operation Homefront in 2018

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline L (PAA) by 19.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 1.57M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 9.78 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $238.25 million, up from 8.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Plains All American Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $21.57. About 2.93M shares traded or 33.92% up from the average. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY REVENUES $8,398 MLN VS $6,667 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $593M, EST. $570.6M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Plains All American Pipeline LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAA); 05/03/2018 PLAINS ALL AMERICAN CEO GREG ARMSTRONG SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Jeremy Goebel Senior Group VP, Comml; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions

Rr Partners Lp, which manages about $901.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 37,600 shares to 2.10M shares, valued at $70.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII) by 74,098 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,502 shares, and cut its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC).

