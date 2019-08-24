Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped Position in Kinder Morgan (KMI) by $90.25 Million as Stock Value Rose; Msc Industrial Direct Co. (MSM) Stock Declined While Confluence Investment Management Lowered Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) by 244.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 4.51M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 6.36M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.24 million, up from 1.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.15 million shares traded or 17.75% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 30/05/2018 – Canada Offers Lifeline for Kinder Morgan Pipeline (Video); 29/05/2018 – Moody’s: Kinder Morgan’s Sale Of The Trans Mountain Pipeline System And Expansion Is Credit Positive; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 18/04/2018 – Support grows in Canada for expansion of Kinder Morgan oil pipeline -poll; 25/04/2018 – Canada’s Trudeau Under Fire for Funding Kinder Morgan Opponents; 08/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan reins in spending on Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 11/04/2018 – CANADA FINANCE MINISTER SAYS DOESN’T SEE A NEED TO REFER THE MATTER TO THE SUPREME COURT

Confluence Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (MSM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc sold 25,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.68% . The institutional investor held 354,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, down from 379,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $67.14. About 582,088 shares traded or 22.32% up from the average. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) has declined 14.38% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.38% the S&P500.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL) by 229,900 shares to 10.67M shares, valued at $248.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP).

Analysts await MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.25 EPS, down 3.10% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.29 per share. MSM’s profit will be $69.00 million for 13.43 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.79% negative EPS growth.

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Ibonds Dec 2027 Term C by 105,794 shares to 458,037 shares, valued at $11.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp. (NYSE:UTX) by 4,556 shares in the quarter, for a total of 346,703 shares, and has risen its stake in Movado Group Inc. (NYSE:MOV).

