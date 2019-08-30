Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped Its Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stake by $94.77 Million; Stock Declined; Microstrategy (MSTR) Holder Horrell Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.30 Million as Market Value Declined

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) by 20.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 35,200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, down from 44,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $142.56. About 71,427 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 25/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within MicroStrategy, Marcus & Millichap, Gentex, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Dave & Bus; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q REV. $123.0M, EST. $120.0M; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 02/04/2018 Kasasa Reimagines Its Insight Analytics Platform with MicroStrategy to Simplify Business Intelligence for Community Banking

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 53.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 7.90M shares as the company's stock declined 13.36% . The hedge fund held 22.53M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287.94 million, up from 14.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.93. About 1.18 million shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 2.32 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,625 shares, and cut its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $260,262 activity.