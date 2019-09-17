Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Position By $10.13 Million; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) stake by 4.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc acquired 1.01M shares as Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC)’s stock declined 13.36%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 23.54 million shares with $237.56M value, up from 22.53M last quarter. Enlink Midstream Llc now has $4.24B valuation. The stock increased 3.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.7. About 3.49M shares traded or 18.57% up from the average. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 27/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 02/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Apr 4; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 19/04/2018 – DJ EnLink Midstream LLC, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENLC); 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK AT Ba1; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference May 15

Among 5 analysts covering Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Fortinet has $95 highest and $7900 lowest target. $86.83’s average target is 8.99% above currents $79.67 stock price. Fortinet had 14 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, August 2. The stock of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Mizuho. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, April 16. Citigroup maintained Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) on Friday, August 2 with “Sell” rating. See Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) latest ratings:

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased Shell Midstream Partners Lp stake by 569,111 shares to 5.39 million valued at $111.74M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 37,187 shares and now owns 2.61M shares.

Among 4 analysts covering EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. EnLink Midstream has $14 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.20’s average target is 40.23% above currents $8.7 stock price. EnLink Midstream had 10 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Mitsubishi UFJ. Jefferies downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $13 target in Monday, April 15 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 22 with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Midstream Checked, Market Unbalanced – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 2019 MLP Distribution Recap: Trending In The Right Direction – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions for enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. The company has market cap of $13.62 billion. The firm offers FortiGate physical and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiManager product family to provide a central management solution for FortiGate products comprising software updates, configuration, policy settings, and security updates; and the FortiAnalyzer product family, which offers a single point of network log data collection. It has a 37.51 P/E ratio. It also provides FortiAP secure wireless access points; FortiWeb, a Web application firewall; FortiMail email security; FortiDB database security appliances; FortiClient, an endpoint security software; and FortiSwitch secure switch connectivity products.

The stock increased 2.00% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $79.67. About 969,047 shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Adds Fortinet, Exits Zayo Group: 13F; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR

More notable recent Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Increased 197% – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Fortinet, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:FTNT) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fortinet (FTNT) to Secure Telenor Sweden’s SD-WAN Services – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Fortinet (FTNT) Up 0.2% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fortinet (FTNT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.