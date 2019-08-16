Chickasaw Capital Management Has Upped Dominion Energy (D) Position By $359,784; Shorts at MIMEDX GROUP (MDXG) Lowered By 1.46%

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 16.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc acquired 4,734 shares as Dominion Energy Inc (D)’s stock declined 3.69%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 33,094 shares with $2.54M value, up from 28,360 last quarter. Dominion Energy Inc now has $61.90B valuation. The stock increased 2.28% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $77.05. About 4.78 million shares traded or 15.71% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 25/04/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Improvement Project – PIR 623; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 07/03/2018 – DVI’s EDGE® Solution to Improve Energy Efficiency, Lower Customer Bills for Canada’s Lethbridge Electric Utility; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F

MIMEDX GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:MDXG) had a decrease of 1.46% in short interest. MDXG’s SI was 18.09M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.46% from 18.36 million shares previously. With 1.22M avg volume, 15 days are for MIMEDX GROUP INC (OTCMKTS:MDXG)’s short sellers to cover MDXG’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5. About 642,187 shares traded or 4.39% up from the average. MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG) has risen 9.38% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MDXG News: 11/05/2018 – RT @viceroyresearch: Viceroy’s @MiMedx Greatest Hits report is now live. $MDXG; 24/04/2018 – $BOFI props up Kushner with a $57M loan shortly after bank was “cleared” by regulators. This would make even Parker Petit and @SenatorIsakson blush $MDXG; 26/04/2018 – MiMedx Reports Unreviewed First Quarter Revenue Exceeded Upper End Of Its Guidance; 19/03/2018 – How can VA Doctors simultaneously be paid $MDXG STAFF DIRECTORS?; 10/05/2018 – MIMEDX GROUP – MIMEDX POLICY REQUIRES SPEAKERS TO ATTEST TO RECEIPT OF ANY REQUIRED AUTHORIZATION FROM INSTITUTIONS TO SPEAK ON CO’S BEHALF; 26/03/2018 – MiMedx Group: Statistically Significant Difference in Pain and Function Compared to Placebo; 18/05/2018 – MiMedx Group: Submitted Plan to Regain Compliance; 15/03/2018 – MiMedx Says Justice Department Is Reviewing Sales, Distribution; 09/03/2018 – RT @TheSkeptic21: WOW!!! MiMedx just eviscerated their own prior defense regarding the legality of their marketed products. Excerpts from $…; 16/05/2018 – @orange_wisdom Yes, the fraud at $MDXG is now ill-concealed

MiMedx Group, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. The company has market cap of $553.77 million. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts. It has a 16.08 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s proprietary processing methodology employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MiMedx Group, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.34 million shares or 82.38% less from 7.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westwood Corporation Il owns 275,000 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na holds 0% or 278 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn invested 0.03% in MiMedx Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDXG). Murphy Mgmt Inc stated it has 22,700 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Lc reported 12,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Inc Limited Com holds 96,400 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 47,366 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Inc holds 1,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thompson Invest Mngmt reported 398,160 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc owns 4,258 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Daiwa Securities holds 29,523 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.1% or 210,233 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Tru Fund accumulated 15,892 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Crow Point Prtnrs Limited Company owns 269,000 shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Thomasville National Bank & Trust holds 0.59% or 41,816 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Mackenzie Fincl Corporation has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 30,486 shares. Narwhal Cap Management has invested 0.78% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Valley Advisers Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). American Asset Mgmt owns 13,854 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware invested in 13,116 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Beaumont Prtnrs Limited Com stated it has 2,858 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Among 5 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Dominion Resources has $84 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 3.31% above currents $77.05 stock price. Dominion Resources had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 20 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Neutral” on Friday, April 12. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Wolfe Research maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Monday, March 18. Wolfe Research has “Hold” rating and $79 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7 with “Equal-Weight”.

