Chickasaw Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Holding by $27.60 Million; 12 West Capital Management LP Position in Diana Shipping (DSX) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

12 West Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp sold 2.27 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 440,036 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, down from 2.71M at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.67. About 49,289 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 25.57% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DSX News: 10/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING REPORTS TIME CHARTER CONTRACT FOR M/V SAN; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MAY 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for M/V San Francisco With Koch; 09/03/2018 Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v Calipso With Glencore; 27/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING IN TIME CHARTER CONTRACT WITH SWISSMARINE; 07/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – M/V HOUSTON IS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT A GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,000 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING – FOR M/V SANTA BARBARA, CHARTER PERIOD EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 24, 2018; 22/05/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – M/V P. S. PALIOS CURRENTLY CHARTERED AT GROSS CHARTER RATE OF US$10,550 PER DAY, MINUS A 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES; 22/05/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Time Charter Contract for m/v P. S. Palios with Koch; 18/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING EXTENDS TIME CHARTER WITH CARGILL

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 862,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.90 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.15M, down from 6.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 301,312 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500.

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on July, 25. DSX’s profit will be $3.05 million for 30.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.32% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Creative Planning stated it has 28,042 shares. Bessemer Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 14,355 shares. Cbre Clarion Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) or 33,970 shares. Hightower Tru Services Lta stated it has 33,070 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Oh reported 307,664 shares. Raymond James And reported 325,677 shares. Ancora Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 6,549 shares. Rbf Capital Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 9,000 shares. Ent Fin accumulated 477 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 0% or 99,748 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt LP reported 0.94% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX).

