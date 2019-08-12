Chickasaw Capital Management Has Trimmed Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) Stake By $31.74 Million; Shorts at Mict (MICT) Lowered By 3.37%

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) stake by 90.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 690,003 shares as Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM)’s stock declined 16.55%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 68,421 shares with $3.16 million value, down from 758,424 last quarter. Eqm Midstream Partners Lp now has $6.90B valuation. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $33.27. About 324,657 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners 1Q Net $177.2M; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, Rice Midstream Raise Distributions; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – Merger of EQM and Rice Midstream Implies Transaction Value of $2.4B, Including Assumption of RMP Deb; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 15/03/2018 EQT Announces Interim Leadership Change; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS EXPECTS NO IMPACT FROM FERC ANNOUNCEMENT; 21/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM SAYS JEFFERSON CS OUTAGE HAS BEEN COMPLETED; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, Rice Midstream Partners LP Enter Definitive Merger Agreement With EQM Will Acquire RMP in Unit-For-Unit Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Also to Acquire EQT GP Holdings’ 75% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System

Mict Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) had a decrease of 3.37% in short interest. MICT’s SI was 148,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 3.37% from 154,100 shares previously. With 97,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Mict Inc (NASDAQ:MICT)’s short sellers to cover MICT’s short positions. The SI to Mict Inc’s float is 2.85%. The stock decreased 5.43% or $0.0396 during the last trading session, reaching $0.69. About 1,300 shares traded. MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICT) has declined 44.62% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.62% the S&P500.

Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. develops, makes, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.60 million. The company, through its subsidiary, Micronet Ltd., sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s vehicle cabin installed and portable tablets offer computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage.

Among 5 analysts covering EQT Midstream (NYSE:EQM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. EQT Midstream has $46 highest and $3600 lowest target. $42.25’s average target is 26.99% above currents $33.27 stock price. EQT Midstream had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Credit Suisse. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $44 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) earned “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, March 1. The stock of EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) earned “Hold” rating by MUFG Securities Americas Inc on Thursday, February 14. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc invested in 19,823 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 15,160 shares. American Fincl Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Texas Yale owns 0.16% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 85,676 shares. 16,533 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag invested in 297,222 shares. 227 were accumulated by Enterprise Financial Ser Corporation. Soros Fund Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.06% or 55,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.06% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 50,174 are owned by Mariner Ltd Company. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 21,612 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 890,882 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 432,792 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD) stake by 391,329 shares to 11.75M valued at $341.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:MMP) stake by 140,483 shares and now owns 2.65M shares. Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) was raised too.