Chickasaw Capital Management Has Trimmed Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stake; FINGERMOTION (FNGR) Shorts Increased By 33.33%

FINGERMOTION INC (OTCMKTS:FNGR) had an increase of 33.33% in short interest. FNGR’s SI was 1,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 33.33% from 900 shares previously. With 22,500 avg volume, 0 days are for FINGERMOTION INC (OTCMKTS:FNGR)’s short sellers to cover FNGR’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.2. About 3,450 shares traded. FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) has 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) stake by 33.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 1.99 million shares as Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL)’s stock rose 24.57%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 3.94M shares with $161.93 million value, down from 5.94 million last quarter. Buckeye Partners Lp now has $6.33 billion valuation. It closed at $41.09 lastly. It is down 21.27% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – CO WILL OWN A 50% INTEREST IN NEWLY FORMED JOINT VENTURE AND PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS AND ANDEAVOR WILL EACH OWN A 25% INTEREST; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 05/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell, New Fortress Battle For Bpl Deal; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Analysts await Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.62 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.57 per share. BPL’s profit will be $95.44 million for 16.57 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by Buckeye Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.90% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold BPL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.71 million shares or 8.31% more from 104.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Miller Howard Invests owns 0.31% invested in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 259,543 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Moors Cabot holds 25,004 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Estabrook Cap Mngmt holds 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) or 700 shares. Eagle Limited Company holds 112,955 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs holds 23,900 shares. Harvest Fund Advisors Limited Liability holds 8.79 million shares. The New York-based Hrt Fincl Lc has invested 0.02% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2.35 million shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Leavell Invest Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 6,920 shares. Homrich And Berg holds 5,803 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Clearbridge Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) for 2.63 million shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 4% or 3.94M shares.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) stake by 1.18 million shares to 14.79 million valued at $414.72M in 2019Q2. It also upped Plains Gp Holdings stake by 1.59M shares and now owns 9.60M shares. Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) was raised too.

More notable recent Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Buckeye Bahamas Hub Partially Restarts Operations NYSE:BPL – GlobeNewswire” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Buckeye Bahamas Hub (BBH) Resumes Full Operations – GlobeNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Buckeye Provides Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buckeye Partners (BPL) Announces Buckeye Bahamas Hub Hurricane Dorian Impact Update – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buckeye Partners: Don’t Get Tricked Chasing This 7% Yielder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Buckeye Partners has $41.5000 highest and $41.5000 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 1.00% above currents $41.09 stock price. Buckeye Partners had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS downgraded Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) on Wednesday, May 15 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, May 13.

FingerMotion, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mobile payment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $81.19 million. It offers mobile payment and recharge services; and mobile data services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also designs, develops, publishes, and operates mobile games.