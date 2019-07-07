Chickasaw Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $27.60 Million as Stock Declined; As Acco Brands (ACCO) Valuation Declined, Guggenheim Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 862,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.90M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.15 million, down from 6.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 770,288 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 10.23% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Acco Brands Corp (ACCO) by 69.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 43,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,533 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167,000, down from 63,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Acco Brands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $803.44M market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.87. About 326,755 shares traded. ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) has declined 30.59% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ACCO News: 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.33 TO $1.37, EST. $1.35; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACCO Brands Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACCO); 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 7C; 01/05/2018 – ACCO Brands Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.33-Adj EPS $1.37; 01/05/2018 – ACCO BRANDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades ACCO Brands To ‘BB’; Otlk Stable

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 23,200 shares to 79,191 shares, valued at $10.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 21,938 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance Ltd Dur Income F (EVV).

Analysts await ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.32 per share. ACCO’s profit will be $32.67 million for 6.15 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ACCO Brands Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 300.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.60 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.55 per share. MPLX’s profit will be $476.60 million for 13.55 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by MPLX LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 230,625 shares to 949,380 shares, valued at $66.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).