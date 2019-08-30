Chickasaw Capital Management Has Lowered Its Genesis Energy LP (GEL) Stake as Market Value Rose; As Fox Factory Hldg (FOXF) Market Valuation Rose, Fifth Third Bancorp Has Boosted Position

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (GEL) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 229,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.15% . The hedge fund held 10.67 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.69 million, down from 10.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genesis Energy Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $20.61. About 138,771 shares traded. Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) has declined 0.17% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical GEL News: 10/05/2018 – Genesis Photonics Inc. Apr Rev NT$95.4M; 15/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY NAMES BARBARA CHAPMAN AS NON-EXEC DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – THAI NIPPON RUBBER INDUSTRY – DEAL TO BUY RIGHTS AND ASSUME OBLIGATIONS FOR SALE AND MARKETING CONDOMS AND LUBRICANT GEL UNDER “PLAYBOY” TRADEMARK; 28/03/2018 – SDS Poly Acrylamide Gel Electrophoresis Market to Reach US$ 559 Mn by 2025 – Persistence Market Research; 11/04/2018 – Genesis Energy, L.P. Declares Quarterly Distribution; 30/04/2018 – New Phase 4 OSCAR Trial Data Showed that Epiduo® Forte (adapalene and benzoyl peroxide) Gel, 0.3%/2.5% Decreased Acne Lesions; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Urtica Comp. Gel for Prevention and Therapy of Radiation Dermatitis (Urticacomp); 08/03/2018 – EYEGATE PHARMACEUTICALS – SUBMITTED AMENDED IDE APPLICATION TO U.S. FDA FOR A PILOT STUDY OF EYEGATE OCULAR BANDAGE GEL; 16/04/2018 – GENESIS ENERGY NET PROMOTER SCORE UP 3 PERCENTAGE POINTS IN QTR; 29/03/2018 – BGEO GROUP PLC BGEO.L – JSC BANK OF GEORGIA RAISES GEL 75 MLN LOCAL CURRENCY FUNDING FROM BSTDB

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Fox Factory Hldg Corp (FOXF) by 1012.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fifth Third Bancorp bought 5,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.73% . The institutional investor held 6,255 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, up from 562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp who had been investing in Fox Factory Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.45. About 45,310 shares traded. Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has risen 63.26% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FOXF News: 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Sales $555M-$575M; 02/05/2018 – FOX FACTORY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 43C TO 49C, EST. 46C; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees 2Q Adj EPS 43c-Adj EPS 49c; 02/05/2018 – Fox Factory Holding Sees FY Adj EPS $1.72-Adj EPS $1.86; 01/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights ICF International, Strayer Education, Avid Technology, Fox Factory Holding, LegacyTexas Financ; 23/05/2018 – Fox Factory Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 20/03/2018 – Fox Factory at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today

More notable recent Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cooper-Standard (CPS) Hurt by Poor Sales and High Costs – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:FOXF) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: General Motors, Ford, Tesla, Harley-Davidson and Fox Factory – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tenneco (TEN) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates, Lowers 2019 View – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Fifth Third Bancorp, which manages about $15.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 152,564 shares to 592,743 shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 24,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FOXF shares while 57 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.82 million shares or 1.87% less from 36.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn invested in 0.01% or 3,008 shares. Principal holds 0.02% or 320,507 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 25,793 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Ftb Advisors holds 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) or 643 shares. Yorktown Management Inc holds 3,250 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Lc has 0% invested in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 49,995 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Lc has 2,755 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0% or 5,504 shares. Ameriprise Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 428,075 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 48,332 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 45,629 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Co invested 0% in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF). Fifth Third Bankshares, Ohio-based fund reported 6,255 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold GEL shares while 36 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 87.65 million shares or 0.13% more from 87.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 875,739 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL). Ameritas Inv Partners has 17,400 shares. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 30,707 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salient Advisors Lc reported 5.93M shares. Horrell Capital Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 10,000 shares. Pnc Gru has 26,234 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 624,015 shares. 5,000 were accumulated by Hilton Capital Ltd Liability Company. Paragon Ltd has 9,000 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 15,000 are held by Fincl Grp Inc Inc. Trust Department Mb Fin Commercial Bank N A owns 999 shares. Signaturefd Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) for 7,325 shares. Clearbridge Llc owns 9.55 million shares. Barclays Plc holds 52,706 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $344,270 activity. SIMS RYAN S bought $59,820 worth of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) on Monday, August 12. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $100,600 was made by Flynn Edward T on Monday, August 26.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 184,192 shares to 13.61 million shares, valued at $390.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Equitrans Midstream Corp by 31,955 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (NYSE:SEMG).