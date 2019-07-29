Chickasaw Capital Management Has Lowered Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM) by $31.74 Million as Stock Rose; Schmidt P J Investment Management Raised Position in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $463,287

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 4,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,347 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 32,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 3.74M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 26/04/2018 – AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD AXTA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $32; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan CEO Sees Long Timeline, Big Goals for Health Venture; 13/04/2018 – Investors & Innovators to Come Together at BioNJ’s BioPartnering Conference with J.P. Morgan; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – JPMorgan Said to Consider Spinning Out Quorum Blockchain Unit; 14/05/2018 – MyAllies News: JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – EXPECT FY2018 FIRMWIDE EFFECTIVE INCOME TAX RATE TO BE ABOUT 20%; 09/05/2018 – JPMorgan Stands by EM Debt as Dollar’s Rise Is No Reason to Sell; 14/05/2018 – Interpublic Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Benchmark 3NC2 Fxd-to-FRN

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 90.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 690,003 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 68,421 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, down from 758,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.66. About 254,262 shares traded. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 16.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.94% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold EQM shares while 50 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 74.37 million shares or 0.33% less from 74.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 0.02% stake. Ballentine Lc has invested 0.02% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Mai Capital Management invested 0.29% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Telemus Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 7,835 shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Com stated it has 6,500 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cbre Clarion Secs Llc reported 0.05% stake. Fifth Third Bancorp has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Sei Invests reported 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Arcadia Inv Mgmt Corp Mi reported 1,000 shares. 19,900 were reported by Bokf Na. Kayne Anderson Cap Lp reported 1.84 million shares stake. Cushing Asset Management Lp stated it has 1.93% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). 4,800 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 5,213 shares. Regions invested in 0% or 300 shares.

Analysts await EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, down 11.01% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.09 per share. EQM’s profit will be $201.23 million for 10.48 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.56 actual earnings per share reported by EQM Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.82% negative EPS growth.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.90 million shares to 22.53M shares, valued at $287.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Holdings by 610,930 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Management has 22,934 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 49,609 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Sky Investment Group Inc Limited Com has invested 0.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). White Pine Lc has 0.44% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bellecapital accumulated 0.42% or 6,501 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id, a Idaho-based fund reported 29,940 shares. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has 0.28% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ibm Retirement Fund invested 1.1% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Ltd stated it has 724,198 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 69,780 shares. Athena Cap Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 2,230 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability reported 31,030 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. First Bancorp Sioux Falls holds 2.62% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,596 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 298,200 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. 211,967 are held by Northeast Investment Management.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.71 million activity. 5,000 shares were bought by CROWN JAMES S, worth $518,950 on Tuesday, February 5.