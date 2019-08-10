Chickasaw Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Williams Cos (WMB) by $5.16 Million; As Covanta Hldg (CVA) Stock Declined, Holder Hussman Strategic Advisors Has Decreased Position

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (CVA) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.99% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Covanta Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 673,756 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q OPER REV. $458M, EST. $431.3M; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 9C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 03/05/2018 – Covanta Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 18/04/2018 – COVANTA ENVIRONMENTAL SOLUTIONS- AWARDED CONTRACT FOR NEW YORK DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL CONSERVATION’S PILOT PHARMACEUTICAL TAKE BACK PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 Covanta Holding Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc (WMB) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 184,192 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 13.61M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.81M, up from 13.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 7.34M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams: Deal Was Approved by the Boards of Directors of Both the General Partner of Williams Partners and Williams; 26/03/2018 – Williams Partners Announces Garden State Expansion Placed Into Service; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 07/03/2018 CERAWEEK-Energy Transfer Partners exploring ‘partial’ shift to c-corp – CEO; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO UPDATE INVESTORS ON CO. PLAN AT ANALYST DAY MAY 17; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners Issue Statement on FERC Income Tax Policy Revision; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS PARTNERS, WILLIAMS DEAL INCL UP TO $410M; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS PARTNERS CONFLICTS COMMITTEE APPROVED DEAL

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. On Wednesday, August 7 ARMSTRONG ALAN S bought $234,653 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 10,000 shares. Another trade for 4,000 shares valued at $94,400 was made by Wilson Terrance Lane on Thursday, August 8. Shares for $232,396 were bought by CHANDLER JOHN D on Wednesday, August 7.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 690,003 shares to 68,421 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alps Etf Tr Alerian Mlp (AMLP) by 2.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,625 shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 10,000 shares to 61,100 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).