Chickasaw Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position in Semgroup Cl A (SEMG) as Share Value Declined; As Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Stock Rose, Shareholder Scout Investments Cut by $7.23 Million Its Stake

Scout Investments Inc decreased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scout Investments Inc sold 225,846 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% . The institutional investor held 972,095 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.21M, down from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scout Investments Inc who had been investing in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 519,231 shares traded. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) has risen 9.93% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HR News: 02/04/2018 – Healthcare Realty Trust Inc.: Whitman Had Served as Executive Vice President, Corporate Finance; 20/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporate, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HR)

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Semgroup Corp Cl A (SEMG) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 139,057 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The hedge fund held 8.30M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.37M, up from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Semgroup Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $701.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 455,473 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – SemGroup to Participate in 2018 MLPA Investor Conference; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 24/05/2018 – SemGroup and DCP Midstream Announce Open Season on Existing Capacity of NGL Pipeline Connecting DJ Basin to Mont Belvieu; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Loss/Shr 48c; 03/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Adds DCP Midstream, Cuts SemGroup; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP, DCP MIDSTREAM REPORT OPEN SEASON ON EXISTING CAPACITY

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares to 2.40M shares, valued at $125.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 862,498 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.90 million shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL).

Scout Investments Inc, which manages about $31.17 billion and $4.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) by 274,073 shares to 545,240 shares, valued at $32.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henkel Ag & Co. Kgaa (HENOY) by 541,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 690,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garden Co.