Chickasaw Capital Management Has Increased Oneok (OKE) Position; Genworth Financial Has 0.9 Sentiment

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Oneok Inc (OKE) stake by 32.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc acquired 230,625 shares as Oneok Inc (OKE)’s stock rose 3.70%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 949,380 shares with $66.31 million value, up from 718,755 last quarter. Oneok Inc now has $28.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $69.27. About 2.24M shares traded or 13.76% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok: No Operational Interruptions on Oneok’s Pipelines; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NO OPERATIONAL INTERRUPTIONS ON NATURAL GAS PIPELINES; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE); 03/04/2018 – ONEOK -AS PRECAUTIONARY STEP FOR INTERSTATE NATURAL GAS PIPELINES,TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE WITH ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE SERVICES PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK DOES NOT EXPECT BAKKEN FLARING RULE CHANGE TO IMPACT CO; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK INC – INCREASED ONEOK’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 2.5 CENTS PER SHARE, OR 3 PERCENT COMPARED WITH ITS PRIOR DIVIDEND, TO 79.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow

Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 95 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 106 sold and reduced stakes in Genworth Financial Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 306.35 million shares, up from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Genworth Financial Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 80 Increased: 61 New Position: 34.

Among 5 analysts covering ONEOK (NYSE:OKE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. ONEOK had 14 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of OKE in report on Wednesday, April 3 with “Neutral” rating. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of OKE in report on Wednesday, August 7 with “Neutral” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of OKE in report on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Jefferies on Monday, April 1 to “Hold”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Credit Suisse. The rating was upgraded by UBS on Monday, August 12 to “Buy”. The stock of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) earned “Hold” rating by Mizuho on Tuesday, February 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.08 million shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Optimum Inv owns 0.01% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 500 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 7,273 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hardman Johnston Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 0.04% or 13,050 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 1.15% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Rr Advisors owns 498,000 shares. Markston Int Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Karpas Strategies Lc owns 80,474 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 1,413 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank & Trust holds 0.13% or 21,762 shares. Tru Of Oklahoma invested 0% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Stephens Ar invested in 52,776 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Principal Fincl holds 0.05% or 824,941 shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,067 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.1% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.85. About 1.16 million shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) has declined 12.88% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Withdraw and Refile CFIUS Joint Notice; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Genworth MI Canada 3Q Rev $1.12B; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 07/03/2018 Genworth Mortgage on bankers’ block trade watch list; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE REFILED JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE WITH CFIUS

