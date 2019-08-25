Chickasaw Capital Management Has Increased Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Stake By $717,502; Jane Street Group Has Raised By $2.17 Million Its Darden Restaurants (Put) (DRI) Holding

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL) stake by 0.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc acquired 21,103 shares as Buckeye Partners Lp (BPL)’s stock rose 24.57%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 5.94 million shares with $201.96M value, up from 5.92M last quarter. Buckeye Partners Lp now has $6.33 billion valuation. It closed at $41.1 lastly. It is down 21.27% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $1,183.1 MLN VS $969.3 MLN; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q REV. $1.18B, EST. $907.5M; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EBITDA $261.7M; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE REPORTS EXECUTION OF LONG-TERM PACT WITH BP; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 05/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – ANNOUNCED AN APPROXIMATELY $80 MLN EXPANSION OF CHICAGO COMPLEX; 06/04/2018 – Buckeye Partners to Move Forward With Bi-Directional Laurel Service; Operational Solution Will Enhance Market Competition; 05/04/2018 – Buckeye Announces Expansion of Chicago Complex and Execution of Long-Term Agreement With BP; 23/05/2018 – BPL LTD BPL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 223.4 MLN RUPEES VS 193.5 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 06/03/2018 Buckeye Partners, L.P.’s 2017 Schedule K-1 Tax Packages Are Now Available

Jane Street Group Llc increased Darden Restaurants Inc (Put) (DRI) stake by 303.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jane Street Group Llc acquired 17,900 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (Put) (DRI)’s stock rose 5.22%. The Jane Street Group Llc holds 23,800 shares with $2.89M value, up from 5,900 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc (Put) now has $14.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $120.53. About 1.01 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $97 FROM $93; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Darden’s IDR’s at ‘BBB/F2’; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q EPS $1.73; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 15c/Diluted Shr; 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: PROFIT WON’T BE AFFECTED BY LACK OF OLIVE GARDEN DEAL; 22/03/2018 – Olive Garden Parent Darden Tops Profit Estimates, But Sales Fall Slightly Short — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 4 analysts covering Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Buckeye Partners has $41.5000 highest and $36 lowest target. $39.75’s average target is -3.28% below currents $41.1 stock price. Buckeye Partners had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Monday, May 13. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. UBS downgraded the shares of BPL in report on Wednesday, May 15 to “Neutral” rating. Mizuho initiated Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) rating on Monday, March 11. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $36 target. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”.

Among 16 analysts covering Darden (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Darden has $146 highest and $99 lowest target. $127.88’s average target is 6.10% above currents $120.53 stock price. Darden had 36 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Hold” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, March 21. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 22 by BMO Capital Markets. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 21 by SunTrust. Mizuho maintained the shares of DRI in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Oppenheimer. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, March 22 by Wells Fargo. Barclays Capital maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by Maxim Group.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

