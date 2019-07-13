Chickasaw Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) by $2.55 Million as Stock Value Declined; Deluxe (DLX) Holder Burns J W & Co Decreased Its Position

Burns J W & Co Inc decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (DLX) by 39.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc sold 22,149 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,702 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, down from 55,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Deluxe Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.11. About 228,428 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) has declined 42.49% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.92% the S&P500. Some Historical DLX News: 26/04/2018 – DELUXE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.31; 09/05/2018 – DELUXE CORP – LOGOMIX FOUNDER CRAIG BLOEM WILL TAKE A POSITION AS VICE PRESIDENT IN SMALL BUSINESS SERVICES UNIT; 21/03/2018 – DLX IN 5-YR $950M REVOLVER PACT, SUBJECT TO RISE TO MAX $1.43B; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: DELUXE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.29 TO $1.35; 26/04/2018 – DELUXE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39; 02/05/2018 – Deluxe Corporation Declares Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp 1Q Net $63.3M; 26/04/2018 – Deluxe Corp Sees 2018 EPS $5.52-EPS $5.72; 10/05/2018 – Deluxe Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 30/03/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Deluxe hires ad agency Nina Hale

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 48,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.79% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.39M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 174,110 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 1.97% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 24/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS FORMED JV WITH PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS, ANDEAVOR; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION TO 71.4C/UNIT; 23/03/2018 – DIARY-U.S. refinery operations-Phillips 66 Says Planned Work Underway at Bayway, NJ Refinery; 22/05/2018 – Dennis K Burke Becomes Northeast Distributor for Phillips 66/Kendall Lubricants; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – PIPELINE IS EXPECTED TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Rev $355M; 03/05/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Hospitality Properties Trust, Shell Midstream Partners, Archrock, Phillips 66 Partners; 24/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners to Construct West Texas Crude Oil Pipeline System, Hold Second Open Season

Analysts await Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.4 per share. DLX’s profit will be $69.82M for 6.42 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Deluxe Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.59% EPS growth.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before You Buy Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Fundamental Investors Might Love Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Deluxe Corporation (DLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deluxe: Continued Disappointments Don’t Make The Story Exciting Despite Cheap Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35 million and $410.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Mgmt (NYSE:WM) by 4,359 shares to 32,366 shares, valued at $3.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DLX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 37.24 million shares or 3.97% less from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank reported 932 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund has 29,656 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 15,275 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). The Alberta – Canada-based Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Jlb And Assoc has invested 0.45% in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Cambridge Inv Research Advsr Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 27,006 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Fmr Llc holds 674,403 shares. Punch Associates Management reported 178,116 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca accumulated 0.08% or 24,968 shares. Ameriprise invested 0% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX). Menta Cap Ltd Liability has 0.24% invested in Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) for 12,621 shares. 700 are held by North Star Mngmt. Northern Corp holds 0.01% or 768,266 shares.

More notable recent Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Enbridge Gives Investors a 10% Raise for 2019 (and There’s Plenty More Coming Down the Pipeline) – The Motley Fool” on December 11, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “Is Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think ” Yes ” – Zacks.com” published on April 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Phillips 66 Should Be Raising Its Dividend In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66 Posts Stellar 2018 Performance But Tricky Road Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66 Downgraded By Morgan Stanley On Valuation – Benzinga” with publication date: September 28, 2018.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 230,625 shares to 949,380 shares, valued at $66.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 103,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.96 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 20.21% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $140.94M for 11.33 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) for 92 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 21,160 shares. Mark Sheptoff Planning, a Connecticut-based fund reported 700 shares. Duff & Phelps owns 635,739 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has 107,432 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Century accumulated 0% or 4,247 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 362,357 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Beaumont Prtnrs Lc reported 4,241 shares. 16,000 are held by Ing Groep Nv. First Republic Invest Management reported 32,185 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Parkside State Bank And Trust reported 13,765 shares. Captrust Financial Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 16,215 shares. Walnut Private Equity Prtnrs Lc holds 22,675 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 162,551 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings.