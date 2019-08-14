Chickasaw Capital Management Has Decreased Mplx LP (MPLX) Position By $27.60 Million; Pointstate Capital LP Has Cut By $1.52 Million Its Tesla (TSLA) Holding

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased Tesla Inc (TSLA) stake by 59.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 5,450 shares as Tesla Inc (TSLA)’s stock rose 3.25%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 3,650 shares with $1.02M value, down from 9,100 last quarter. Tesla Inc now has $42.10B valuation. The stock increased 2.62% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $235. About 4.87 million shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 11/05/2018 – Tesla will enable orders for new Model 3 versions next week; 15/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Tesla executive departures since 2016; 17/04/2018 – Tesla Recalls May Disrupt Cash Flow in Lease Bonds, Moody’s Says; 28/03/2018 – Tesla Bonds, Down to 86 Cents, Start to Flash Warning Signals; 26/05/2018 – Tesla seeks to dismiss securities fraud lawsuit: US court document; 18/04/2018 – VW’s Electrify America to install EV chargers at Walmart stores; 03/04/2018 – Tesla’s Model 3 Is no Model T — Heard on the Street; 28/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who caused its bonds and stock to drop; 18/05/2018 – Electrek: Tesla loses senior Autopilot manager to Lyft’s autonomous driving team; 12/04/2018 – NTSB Revokes Tesla’s Party Status

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased Mplx Lp (MPLX) stake by 12.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 862,498 shares as Mplx Lp (MPLX)’s stock declined 9.58%. The Chickasaw Capital Management Llc holds 5.90 million shares with $194.15 million value, down from 6.77 million last quarter. Mplx Lp now has $28.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 1.54 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON & MPLX CEO HEMINGER SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased Equitrans Midstream Corp stake by 31,955 shares to 1.47 million valued at $31.99M in 2019Q1. It also upped Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) stake by 184,192 shares and now owns 13.61M shares. Buckeye Partners Lp (NYSE:BPL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,180 were accumulated by Huntington Bancorporation. Invesco Ltd invested in 279,370 shares or 0% of the stock. Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Lucas Mgmt stated it has 1.74% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Sumitomo Mitsui Holding Inc stated it has 133,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 65,583 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 69,529 shares. Advisory Serv Network Limited Liability Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 10,152 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP holds 0.89% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 566,829 shares. Clearbridge Invs owns 2.86M shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Raymond James Na owns 9,247 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsr Ltd reported 318,225 shares. 9.70M were reported by Kayne Anderson Ltd Partnership. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 0.01% stake. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 94,798 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 6 analysts covering MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. MPLX LP has $39 highest and $3400 lowest target. $37.17’s average target is 37.16% above currents $27.1 stock price. MPLX LP had 10 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, June 11. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Credit Suisse. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report. Raymond James maintained MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) on Friday, August 2 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “9.5% Dividend Yield Plus 6-7% Growth: MPLX Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MPLX declares $0.6675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MPLX LP (MPLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Shares for $513,259 were bought by Peiffer Garry L. on Friday, August 9. The insider SANDMAN DAN D bought 36,630 shares worth $998,534. $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) was bought by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 15,200 shares. 15,020 were reported by Cibc Asset Management. Kcm Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 3,280 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc invested 0.11% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Evanson Asset Llc reported 3,899 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Co reported 0% in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Van Eck Assoc Corporation has 0.04% invested in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). Raymond James Service Advsrs invested in 0.04% or 32,376 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd holds 0.02% or 949 shares. Security Natl Tru Co holds 0% or 50 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) for 55,731 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Llc has 389 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mgmt owns 4,549 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 447 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Advisory Svcs Ntwk stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) stake by 788,100 shares to 1.68 million valued at $474.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 354,424 shares and now owns 412,524 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Among 20 analysts covering Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), 9 have Buy rating, 7 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Tesla has $500 highest and $158 lowest target. $300.23’s average target is 27.76% above currents $235 stock price. Tesla had 63 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 8. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, April 4 report. UBS maintained Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) rating on Friday, March 15. UBS has “Sell” rating and $220 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by Wolfe Research. The stock has “Sell” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 15. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Sell” on Friday, March 15.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $25.23 million activity. $25.00 million worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) was bought by Musk Elon. DENHOLM ROBYN M had bought 1,000 shares worth $232,720 on Monday, July 29.

Analysts await Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 100.57% or $1.76 from last year’s $1.75 per share. After $-2.31 actual earnings per share reported by Tesla, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -99.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Best Tesla Can Hope For – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tesla: Production Is A Sensitive Topic Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tesla (TSLA) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Buying Tesla Stock Might Be Less Risky Than Investing in Other Automakers – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.