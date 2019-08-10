Chickasaw Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Mplx LP (MPLX) by $27.60 Million as Share Value Declined; Smead Capital Management Lowered Discovery (DISCA) Holding as Valuation Declined

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 176,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 4.67 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.29M, down from 4.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 2.70M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 24/04/2018 – KRAFT HEINZ – CO, FOOD NETWORK ANNOUNCE LAUNCH OF FOOD NETWORK KITCHEN INSPIRATIONS, A NEW LINE OF SALAD DRESSINGS, COOKING SAUCES AND MEAL KITS; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Discovery Class C 11% Owned by Hedge Funds; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q ADJ OIBDA $697M, EST. $654.0M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 862,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 5.90M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.15M, down from 6.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 1.90 million shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 16/03/2018 – MPLX SEES FERC RULING HAVING DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP increases quarterly distribution; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold MPLX shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 227.56 million shares or 0.19% less from 228.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Services Ma owns 337,347 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 13,296 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cincinnati has invested 0.14% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Naples Advisors Ltd Com reported 7,800 shares. 241,474 are held by Apollo Holdings Limited Partnership. Fiduciary Fin Of The Southwest Tx has 0.18% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 18,951 shares. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Heronetta Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 283,537 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). First Republic Invest Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 103,722 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 1.71% or 2.98 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 21,308 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). 40,000 are owned by Joel Isaacson Lc.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P by 158,755 shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $65.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 7.90M shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shell Midstream Partners Lp.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MPLX declares $0.6675 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MPLX LP (MPLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MPLX: Still Bullish On This 8% Yielding MLP Despite Q2 Miss – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “42 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MLP Consolidation Part 1: The Nearly Departed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.65 million activity. Heminger Gary R. also bought $1.16 million worth of MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares. $998,534 worth of stock was bought by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Discovery, AT&T and DISH Network – Investorplace.com” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Discovery (DISCA) Down 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Discovery (DISCA) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 15, 2019 : DISCA, CZR, MBB, T, VICI, FDC, OMC, HPQ, BAC, DBX, QCOM, QRTEA – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery Communications Is Severely Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% or 1.13M shares in its portfolio. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 37,444 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 37,343 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Midas Mgmt has 123,000 shares for 1.42% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 5.13 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Toth Finance Advisory Corp reported 200 shares. Assetmark Incorporated owns 445 shares. Mutual Of America owns 0.04% invested in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 95,991 shares. Bislett Mngmt Lc reported 6.91% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Tocqueville Asset Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 20,964 shares. Strategic Glob Limited Liability Corp reported 45,631 shares. Parkside Bankshares And accumulated 149 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Millennium Management Limited holds 0.02% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) or 511,980 shares.