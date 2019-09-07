Chickasaw Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) as Valuation Rose; Timken Co (TKR) Valuation Declined While Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Cut by $18.68 Million Its Stake

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Timken Co (TKR) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 434,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.74% . The institutional investor held 338,550 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.77 million, down from 773,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Timken Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41. About 513,763 shares traded. The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has declined 0.63% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TKR News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Timken India LTD.(DM) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – TIMKEN CO TKR.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 21/05/2018 – TIMKEN INDIA LTD TIMK.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 1 RUPEE PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – TIMKEN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.01, EST. 84C; 19/03/2018 – Timken Increases Outlook for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Timken Had Seen FY18 EPS of $3.05-$3.1; 19/03/2018 – TIMKEN BOOSTS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – Timken Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.00; 16/04/2018 – 2018 Mechanical Seals Procurement Global Market Report – Key Players are Flowserve, Trelleborg, Sulzer, Timken, and John Crane – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/05/2018 – Timken Raises Quarter Dividend to 28c Vs. 27c

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (PSXP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 48,997 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.32% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.39M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.49. About 198,197 shares traded. Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) has declined 2.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PSXP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66 Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSXP); 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Boosts Cash Distribution by 5; 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS TO CONSTRUCT WEST TEXAS CRUDE OIL PIPELINE; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Raises Distribution to 71.4c Vs. 67.8c; 18/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 PARTNERS LP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ITS GENERAL PARTNER DECLARED A FIRST-QUARTER 2018 CASH DISTRIBUTION OF $0.714 PER COMMON UNIT; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Net $172M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $247M; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners 1Q EPS 87c; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 18/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Partners Announces 5 Percent Increase in Quarterly Cash Distribution

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Midstream Partners Lp Ltd P by 158,755 shares to 4.53M shares, valued at $65.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,734 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $518,636 activity. $31,944 worth of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) was bought by Bairrington Phillip David on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PSXP shares while 39 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 47.35 million shares or 2.21% more from 46.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salient Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 2.02% or 1.66M shares. The California-based Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). The -based Farr Miller Washington Ltd Liability Co Dc has invested 0.02% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Heronetta Mgmt LP reported 1.13% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP). Clearbridge Invests Limited Co invested in 122 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) or 88,907 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP reported 1.28 million shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.03% or 637,445 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 0.05% or 3.45 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc accumulated 200 shares. Chickasaw Capital Ltd accumulated 2.40M shares or 3.03% of the stock. Texas Yale holds 0.33% or 157,110 shares in its portfolio. 13,641 are owned by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability. Goodwin Daniel L has 9,000 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement accumulated 71,873 shares.

Analysts await Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.96 EPS, down 12.73% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.1 per share. PSXP’s profit will be $216.89 million for 14.19 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.52% negative EPS growth.

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $190,216 activity.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 84,529 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $38.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Corp (NYSE:BAH) by 509,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.84 million shares, and has risen its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold TKR shares while 102 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 56.76 million shares or 2.17% less from 58.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Limited Co reported 0% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 7,131 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 13,721 were accumulated by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% or 34,028 shares. 24,056 were reported by Burney. Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% or 12,941 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 2,716 shares. Beddow Cap Inc reported 2.98% of its portfolio in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Aqr Cap Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) for 677,818 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited reported 75,862 shares stake. Ancora Advsr Lc reported 11,900 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.04% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Cipher LP holds 0.04% or 10,883 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg reported 0.06% in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR). Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 126,100 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

